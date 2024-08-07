Connect with us

Judge dismisses $10 bn Mexico lawsuit against six US gunmakers

AFP

Published

Glock was among the gun manufacturers which had filed the dismissal plea
A US judge on Wednesday dismissed a $10 billion lawsuit brought by the Mexican government against six gun manufacturers based in the United States that sought to hold them responsible for deaths from guns trafficked into Mexico.

Judge Dennis Saylor dismissed the suit based on a lack of jurisdiction, ruling that the connections of the gun manufacturers to the state of Massachusetts, where the suit was brought, were not substantial.

“As to those defendants, the connection of this matter to Massachusetts is gossamer-thin at best,” Saylor’s verdict read.

Mexico tightly controls weapons sales, making them practically impossible to obtain legally. 

But drug-related violence involving firearms remains widespread — with more than half a million weapons trafficked into Mexico from the United States annually, according to the Mexican government.

In recent years, it has filed suits in the US states of Massachusetts and Arizona seeking to hold US-based gun manufacturers and dealers responsible.

Wednesday’s ruling sees the charges against gunmakers Beretta USA, Colt, Glock, Barrett, Century International, and Sturm, Ruger and Company dismissed in Massachusetts.

Judge Saylor ruled that the six defendants against whom charges were dismissed did not have a sufficient link to Massachusetts to establish jurisdiction, and that the data presented by the Mexican government in the suit relied on assumptions and did not prove a direct link.

“In short, plaintiff has been unable to muster sufficient proof to establish a sufficient relationship between the claimed injuries and the business transactions of any of the six defendants in Massachusetts,” the verdict read.

The suit brought in the border state of Arizona seeks sanctions against five dealers that sold guns which were used in serious crimes in Mexico.

