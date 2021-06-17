Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Journalist murdered in Mexico, second this year

Published

Journalist murdered in Mexico, second this year
Journalists protest against the murder of one of their colleagues in Mexico, one of the world's most dangerous countries for reporters - Copyright AFP LOIC VENANCE
Journalists protest against the murder of one of their colleagues in Mexico, one of the world's most dangerous countries for reporters - Copyright AFP LOIC VENANCE

Gunmen killed a journalist in southern Mexico on Thursday, prosecutors said — the second such confirmed murder this year in one of the world’s deadliest countries for reporters.

Gustavo Sanchez, the editor of a website covering news about the police, was shot dead by unknown attackers while riding a motorcycle in Oaxaca, the state prosecutor’s office said.

It condemned the attack and said that it had sent a team to the scene “to find those responsible and quickly solve this crime.”

Sanchez is the second journalist killed because of his work so far this year in Mexico, media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said.

The body of another journalist, Enrique Garcia, was found Thursday in the central State of Mexico, although RSF said it was not immediately clear if his death was linked to his work.

Sanchez had already survived an attack in July 2020.

“He had reported the attacks to the Oaxaca state prosecutor’s office, which never investigated the incidents,” RSF representative Blabina Flores said.

The group regularly ranks Mexico alongside war-torn Syria and Afghanistan as the world’s most dangerous countries for news media. 

More than 100 reporters have been murdered since 2000 in Mexico, where investigating political corruption or powerful drug cartels can have deadly repercussions.

Only a fraction of those crimes have resulted in convictions.

In this article:

You may also like:

Major banks, airlines report online outages Major banks, airlines report online outages

World

Major banks, airlines hit in new global online outage

Major banks and airlines were among businesses hit by a fresh global online outage, with the problem traced to a tech provider.

9 hours ago
Japan to lift virus emergency one month before Olympics Japan to lift virus emergency one month before Olympics

Sports

Japan to lift virus emergency one month before Olympics

Japan plans to lift Tokyo's virus emergency on June 20, a month before the Olympics.

17 hours ago
Pandemic sparks surge in Hong Kong 'devil's breath' cash druggings Pandemic sparks surge in Hong Kong 'devil's breath' cash druggings

World

Pandemic sparks surge in Hong Kong 'devil's breath' cash druggings

Hong Kong's entertainment district Wanchai has been battered by a coronavirus driven collapse in tourism and as times get desperate, several men have seen...

17 hours ago
Apple Daily: the Hong Kong tabloid that dared to challenge China Apple Daily: the Hong Kong tabloid that dared to challenge China

Social Media

Apple Daily: the Hong Kong tabloid that dared to challenge China

Over the past 26 years Hong Kong's Apple Daily newspaper has evolved into the city's most popular tabloid.

10 hours ago