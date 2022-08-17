Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Journalist found dead in northwest Mexico

AFP

Published

'Stop killing journalists' reads a mural in Mexico City
'Stop killing journalists' reads a mural in Mexico City - Copyright AFP/File MANDEL NGAN
'Stop killing journalists' reads a mural in Mexico City - Copyright AFP/File MANDEL NGAN

A crime reporter has been found dead in northwestern Mexico, authorities said Tuesday — the latest suspected murder in what is already one of the deadliest years yet for the country’s press.

The body of Juan Arjon Lopez, an independent journalist who ran a news page on Facebook, was discovered in San Luis Rio Colorado in the northwestern state of Sonora near the US border.

The 62-year-old was identified from his fingerprints, a source at the Sonora attorney general’s office told AFP, hours after state prosecutor Indira Contreras told reporters that a body with tattoos matching those of Arjon had been found.

He had been reported missing on August 9.

An autopsy found that the cause of death was blunt trauma, the attorney general’s office said in a statement, adding that it was not ruling out any line of investigation.

Arjon had alternated between working as a reporter and at a local restaurant, media rights group Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said. 

His final news reports on his Facebook page “What are you afraid of” were about a drug seizure and the recovery of several stolen goods.

At least 13 journalists have been murdered so far this year in Mexico, one of the world’s most dangerous countries for the press, according to media rights groups.

More than 150 media workers have been killed since 2000 in the Latin American country, with only a fraction of the crimes resulting in convictions.

In this article:Crime, Mexico, Press
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Google wobble: Time to diversify?

The Google search engine was down and problems with Gmail, Google maps and Google images were reported.

18 hours ago
The United States has provided key economic and military backing to Kyiv The United States has provided key economic and military backing to Kyiv

World

Putin accuses US of trying to ‘prolong’ Ukraine conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Washington on Tuesday of drawing out the war in Ukraine.

18 hours ago

Tech & Science

Space mission shows Earth’s water may be from asteroids: study

Water may have been brought to Earth by asteroids from the outer edges of the solar system, scientists said.

18 hours ago
Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney, pictured in Washington in 2021, is lagging behind Harriet Hageman in polling for the Wyoming primary Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney, pictured in Washington in 2021, is lagging behind Harriet Hageman in polling for the Wyoming primary

World

Election defeat looms for Trump’s biggest critic inside party

Republican dissident Liz Cheney looks set to lose her US Congress seat Tuesday to an election-denying conspiracy theorist.

18 hours ago