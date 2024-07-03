Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Johnson tries to fire up flagging campaign as UK election looms

AFP

Published

Former prime minister Boris Johnson made a last-minute intervention on the eve of the final day of campaigning
Former prime minister Boris Johnson made a last-minute intervention on the eve of the final day of campaigning - Copyright AFP JUSTIN TALLIS
Former prime minister Boris Johnson made a last-minute intervention on the eve of the final day of campaigning - Copyright AFP JUSTIN TALLIS

Ex-prime minister Boris Johnson tried to rally the Conservative party faithful as UK politicians on Wednesday spent a final day campaigning ahead of the general election.

The Brexit stalwart, ousted by his own Conservative lawmakers in 2022 after a string of scandals, made a surprise appearance at a party rally in London, urging supporters not to see the result as a “foregone conclusion”.

“I know that it is not,” he said late Tuesday, adding that opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer would try to “usher in the most left-wing Labour government” since World War II.

His last-minute intervention came after Survation pollsters indicated that Labour was on track to defeat Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Tories on Thursday in a landslide bigger than its 1997 poll victory under Tony Blair.

Labour has enjoyed a consistent 20-point lead in the polls over the past two years with many voters dissatisfied at the Conservatives’ handling of a range of issues including the cost of living, public services, immigration and the economy.

Johnson, who won the Tories an 80-seat majority at the last election in 2019, allowing him to take Britain out of the European Union, has been a notable absentee in the campaign.

Sunak — his former finance minister — was one of several who quit in protest at one scandal too many, forcing Johnson to resign, and there is no love lost between the pair.

– Landslide –

The last day of the campaign sees Starmer crisscross the UK with visits to England, Scotland and Wales while Sunak will end his campaign in the traditionally Conservative supporting heartlands of southeast England.

But even as the Tories prepared to fight for every last vote, one of Sunak’s most loyal ministers predicted Labour was on the cusp of a historic victory.

“If you look at the polls, it is pretty clear that Labour at this stage are heading for an extraordinary landslide on a scale that has probably never, ever been seen in this country before,” Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride told GB News.

Former interior minister Suella Braverman, meanwhile, urged the Conservatives to “read the writing on the wall” and “prepare for the reality and frustration of opposition”.

Right-winger Braverman, sacked last year by Sunak after a series of outspoken comments, said the party was “haemorrhaging votes” to Nigel Farage’s anti-immigration Reform UK party.

“Why? Because we failed to cut immigration or tax or deal with the net-zero and woke policies we have presided over for 14 years,” Braverman, seen as a party leadership contender, wrote in the Daily Telegraph.

She urged the party to conduct a “searingly honest post-match analysis”, adding that it would “decide whether our party continues to exist at all”.

In this article:Britain, Campaign, Vote
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

‘Google is broken’: How an algorithm tweak cost livelihoods

Online businesses have been left considering layoffs after Google's massive upgrade in March and April caused catastrophic drops in traffic.

12 hours ago
Britain's King Charles III speaks to actress Judi Dench, who has become one of the first female members of the Garrick Club Britain's King Charles III speaks to actress Judi Dench, who has become one of the first female members of the Garrick Club

Entertainment

Judi Dench among first woman members of UK’s Garrick Club: report

Founded in 1831 for actors and "men of refinement and education", the Garrick was one of the last such clubs not to allow women...

23 hours ago
Tesla faces increasing competition in the electric vehicle sector, with a growing number of Chinese makers as well as traditional auto firms such as General Motors and Volkswagen Tesla faces increasing competition in the electric vehicle sector, with a growing number of Chinese makers as well as traditional auto firms such as General Motors and Volkswagen

Tech & Science

Preventing further cyber-disruption on the US’s troubled auto sector

For auto dealership decision-makers wondering where to start when implementing robust security measures, here are some industry-wide best practices to consider.

12 hours ago
Chad's President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno has regularly visited Paris Chad's President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno has regularly visited Paris

World

France probes Chad leader over luxury clothing spending

Chad's President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno has regularly visited Paris - Copyright AFP Eyad BABAFrench prosecutors have ordered an inquiry into allegations that Chad’s...

15 hours ago