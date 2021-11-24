Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Jobless claims in U.S. plunge to the lowest level in 50 years

Published

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits tumbled 71,000 to a seasonally adjusted 199,000 for the week ended Nov. 20. Source - US Government
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits tumbled 71,000 to a seasonally adjusted 199,000 for the week ended Nov. 20. Source - US Government

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell to their lowest level since 1969 last week, pointing to sustained strength in the economy as a year marked by shortages and an unending pandemic winds down.

Based on U.S. Department of Labor figures, jobless claims dropped by 71,000 to 199,000, the lowest since mid-November 1969. The drop was much bigger than economists expected.

In a Reuters poll of economists, most were expecting to see a figure approaching 260,000 jobless claims for the latest week.

The steep drop in unemployment applications comes after several strong months of job growth and rising consumer spending heading into the holiday shopping season.

While jobless claims have descended from a record high of 6.149 million in early April 2020, the figures released today are indicative of a healthy labor market. However, we still have an acute labor shortage.

While high inflation has stressed many household budgets, U.S. job growth, economic production, stock values, and corporate profits have all steamed ahead, so it will be interesting to see the figures at the start of December.

“Getting new claims below the 200,000 level for the first time since the pandemic began is truly significant, portraying further improvement,” said Mark Hamrick, chief economic analyst at Bankrate.com, according to The Hill.

“The strains associated with higher prices, shortages of supplies, and available job candidates are weighed against low levels of layoffs, wage gains, and a falling unemployment rate,” he continued. “Growth will likely be above par for the foreseeable future, but within the context of historically high inflation which should relax its grip on the economy to some degree in the year ahead.”

In this article:acute laborr shortage, department of labor, Holiday season, lowest numbers in 50 years, weekly jobless claims
Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

You may also like:

Life

Leading websites rated for accessibility for the visually impaired

Which is the most inaccessible site for the visually impaired? a new survey reveals the worst performing site.

24 hours ago
Apple profit nearly doubles as lockdowns eased Apple profit nearly doubles as lockdowns eased

Business

Q&A: The need for improved financial literacy is now paramount

Every consumer enters the financial lifecycle at different stages of readiness, so it’s important to meet them where they are, with information they need.

22 hours ago
Out of the shadow, Egypt money-pooling apps thrive Out of the shadow, Egypt money-pooling apps thrive

Tech & Science

Highlighted data breaches show continued business vulnerability

Safeguards like locking or freezing credit should be considered by those affected.

24 hours ago
computer computer

Business

Is low-code security automation the answer to business IT security needs?

Automation will grow beyond the Security Operations Center (SOC) to serve as a system of record for the entire security organization.

3 hours ago