Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Jill Biden hails ‘amazingly strong’ Ukraine refugees in Romania

US First Lady Jill Biden hailed the “amazingly strong” refugees from war-torn Ukraine as she visited neighbouring Romania on Saturday.

Published

Biden is on a three-day visit to the region, in the latest show of US support for Ukraine and the countries assisting it
Biden is on a three-day visit to the region, in the latest show of US support for Ukraine and the countries assisting it - Copyright POOL/AFP Octav GANEA
Biden is on a three-day visit to the region, in the latest show of US support for Ukraine and the countries assisting it - Copyright POOL/AFP Octav GANEA

US First Lady Jill Biden hailed the “amazingly strong” refugees from war-torn Ukraine as she visited neighbouring Romania on Saturday.

“You are amazingly strong,” Biden said after listening to mothers and children recount how they fled Russia’s invasion of their country.

“We stand with you, I hope you know that,” she said in a visit to a school in Bucharest, accompanied by her Romanian counterpart Carmen Iohannis, according to images transmitted by TVR public television.

More than 810,000 Ukrainians have entered Romania since the start of the war, according to UN figures released on April 29.

Most have moved on to other countries, with an estimated 80,000 staying, half of them children, according to the World Vision foundation.

Biden is on a three-day visit to the region, in the latest show of US support for Ukraine and the countries assisting it.

On Friday she met with US service members in Romania and on Sunday, she is set to travel to Slovakia, where she will meet with refugees, aid workers and local residents in the city of Kosice and the village of Vysne Nemecke.

The first lady’s visit is Her trip follows a trip to Kyiv by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who met with President Volodymyr Zelensky a week ago.

Nearly 5.5 million refugees have fled Ukraine since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his invasion on February 24, according to the UN.

In this article:Conflict, Refugee, Romania, Russia, slovakia, Ukraine News, US
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

A powerful explosion ripped through a hotel under refurbishment in central Havana A powerful explosion ripped through a hotel under refurbishment in central Havana

World

Massive blast rips through Havana hotel

Rescuers searched for victims Friday after a powerful explosion ripped through a hotel under refurbishment in central Havana.

23 hours ago
When they sign up, the guards must be practising Roman Catholics, Swiss citizens, aged between 19 and 30, measure at least 1.47 metres tall and be single When they sign up, the guards must be practising Roman Catholics, Swiss citizens, aged between 19 and 30, measure at least 1.47 metres tall and be single

World

New batch of Swiss Guards take up their halberds

Halberds in hand, 36 new recruits to the Swiss Guards were sworn in to protect the pope.

22 hours ago
Blast damage -- Havana's Saratoga Hotel is known for having hosted celebrities such as Madonna, Beyonce, Mick Jagger and Rihanna Blast damage -- Havana's Saratoga Hotel is known for having hosted celebrities such as Madonna, Beyonce, Mick Jagger and Rihanna

World

Eight dead in Havana hotel blast, gas leak suspected

Eight people were killed and about 30 hurt in a powerful explosion, likely caused by a gas leak, that ripped through hotel in Havana...

20 hours ago
People cool off at a swimming pool in Lahore as a heatwave hits People cool off at a swimming pool in Lahore as a heatwave hits

World

Op-Ed: India’s heat — Worse than it looks at 140F

If you thought the economic refugees were a problem, a few hundred million climate refugees will make that look like a school fair.

13 hours ago