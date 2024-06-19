Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Japan’s royals: tradition, myths and Instagram

AFP

Published

Japan's Emperor Naruhito (2nd R) and Empress Masako (R) walk to greet guests during the spring garden party at the Akasaka Palace imperial garden in Tokyo
Japan's Emperor Naruhito (2nd R) and Empress Masako (R) walk to greet guests during the spring garden party at the Akasaka Palace imperial garden in Tokyo - Copyright POOL/AFP Yuichi YAMAZAKI
Japan's Emperor Naruhito (2nd R) and Empress Masako (R) walk to greet guests during the spring garden party at the Akasaka Palace imperial garden in Tokyo - Copyright POOL/AFP Yuichi YAMAZAKI
Natsuko FUKUE

As Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako make the first Japanese state visit to Britain since 1998, here are some key things to know about the imperial family:

– Sun goddess –

Legend has it that Japan’s royals, whose myth-filled history spans 2,600 years, are descended from the Shinto sun goddess Amaterasu.

Their divine status was renounced after World War II following Japan’s militaristic sweep across Asia in the name of Emperor Hirohito.

The family holds no political power under the post-war constitution, but the institution remains hugely symbolic.

After Hirohito died in 1989, his son Akihito dramatically modernised the monarchy by marrying a commoner and expressing regret over Japan’s brutal wartime past.

In 2019, Akihito became the first emperor in two centuries to abdicate, and his son Naruhito, now 64, ascended the Chrysanthemum Throne in a ritual-bound ceremony.

– Male bloodline –

Male-only succession rules mean the imperial family is facing extinction, with only one current heir: Naruhito’s 17-year-old nephew Prince Hisahito.

His daughter Princess Aiko, 22, is barred from the throne under the Imperial Household Law, in place since 1947.

Royal women must leave the family when they wed a commoner — as in 2021 when former princess Mako Komuro, Naruhito’s niece, married her university sweetheart.

Lawmakers in May began discussing possible relaxations to the strict succession rules, and a recent Kyodo News poll found 90 percent public support for female succession.

But resistance among conservative MPs, who revere the royals as the perfect example of a patriarchal Japanese family, makes that change unlikely any time soon.

– Instagram debut –

The royals face huge pressure to conform to tradition and meet exacting standards of behaviour, with each move intensely scrutinised.

They rarely share their personal lives — even on an official Instagram account which went live in April, in an attempt to spark interest among younger generations.

Criticism of the emperor is virtually non-existent in Japan, a phenomenon known as the Chrysanthemum taboo.

On some occasions in the past, right-wingers physically attacked people they saw as imperial opponents.

But more recently, tabloids and some entertainment shows have dug deeper into the lives of the wider family.

– Pressure on women –

As in Britain, women who marry into the royal family do not have an easy ride.

Empress Masako, a former high-flying diplomat, has suffered from a stress-related illness for years, with some observers blaming the pressure of producing a male heir.

Akihito’s wife Michiko, the first commoner to join the family, faced tabloid gossip and criticism from hardliners, especially in the early years of the marriage.

She once lost her voice for months, and has also suffered stomach problems linked to stress.

And when Mako married out of the family, she developed complex post-traumatic stress disorder after she and her husband Kei Komuro were plagued by gossip over allegations that his family had run into financial difficulties.

– Soft power –

Like his father, Naruhito has tried to bring the royal household closer to the people, travelling with Masako to meet the survivors of natural disasters.

Their official UK engagements from June 25 to 27 follow the couple’s first state visit last year to Indonesia. They also attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in 2022.

Other royals have also gone abroad: in November, Mako’s sister Princess Kako visited Peru, marking the 150th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the countries.

The family is known for its research endeavours, especially in the sciences, and the emperor spent two years at Oxford University in the 1980s.

A 2015 book by Naruhito’s second cousin Princess Akiko, describing her studies at Oxford and her diplomatic passport causing suspicion at an airport, was a recent hit.

In this article:Japan, Royals
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

The Oxford University researchers found no evidence that Facebook membership is harmful The Oxford University researchers found no evidence that Facebook membership is harmful

Social Media

Op-Ed: Health warnings on social media? See any other problems?

Take the money out of posting this garbage on social media and it’ll stop.

21 hours ago
Bae Jin-soo is one of the biggest names in South Korea's thriving billion-dollar webtoon industry Bae Jin-soo is one of the biggest names in South Korea's thriving billion-dollar webtoon industry

Tech & Science

Meteoric rise of South Korea’s webtoons powers Nasdaq IPO

Webtoon Entertainment, the most popular digital comics hosting platform, has filed for an initial public offering (IPO) on the US Nasdaq stock.

18 hours ago
A scene from 'Kung Fu Panda 4' A scene from 'Kung Fu Panda 4'

Entertainment

Review: These releases run the genre gamut

These releases include a musical biopic; another kung fu lesson; a strange romance; a couple of cult classics.

20 hours ago
Renault exited Russia in May after Moscow invaded Ukraine Renault exited Russia in May after Moscow invaded Ukraine

Tech & Science

Renault tops the ‘most reliably used car’ in road safety assessments

A further deep-dive into the data finds that cars aged 20 years are most likely to fail their MOT.

7 hours ago