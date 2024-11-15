Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Japan’s Princess Mikasa, great aunt to emperor, dies aged 101

AFP

Published

Princess Mikasa (L), seen walking next to her husband in 2015, died in hospital Friday at the age of 101
Princess Mikasa (L), seen walking next to her husband in 2015, died in hospital Friday at the age of 101 - Copyright Imperial Household Agency/AFP/File Handout
Princess Mikasa (L), seen walking next to her husband in 2015, died in hospital Friday at the age of 101 - Copyright Imperial Household Agency/AFP/File Handout
Natsuko FUKUE

Princess Mikasa, the oldest member of Japan’s royal family and great aunt to the emperor, died aged 101 on Friday in a Tokyo hospital, the Imperial Household Agency said.

She had been hospitalised since March after suffering a stroke and pneumonia and had been recuperating there following treatment in intensive care.

Born Yuriko Takagi to an aristocratic family on June 4, 1923, the princess was 18 when she married the younger brother of wartime emperor Hirohito.

The couple had five children — two girls and three boys. She gave birth to her first, a daughter, in 1944 during World War II.

The imperial couple’s house burned down in an air raid and she was forced to stay in a shelter with her baby, according to Japan’s Asahi Shimbun daily.

Hirohito — who served as Japan’s commander-in-chief during its brutal march across Asia in the 1930s and 40s — surrendered in an August 1945 speech, after the United States dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Princess Mikasa’s husband Prince Mikasa, who died in 2016 at 100, was in favour of the decision to end the war.

But young officers who disagreed would come regularly to the shelter to try and change his mind.

Princess Mikasa recalled that the atmosphere was “very frightening” with “heated arguments and tension, as if bullets were about to fly”, the Asahi Shimbun said.

Having lost their home, the decades that followed were far from luxurious for the princess, who took on domestic duties as the family struggled financially.

“When I was raising my children, Japanese society was still in a difficult period,” she said on her 100th birthday in a statement released by the Imperial Household Agency.

“I recall with deep gratitude how many people, including my husband, always supported me,” the princess added.

All three of Princess Misaka’s sons passed away before her, including one who died aged 47 while playing squash at the Canadian embassy.

Male-only succession rules mean that Japan’s royal women cannot ascend to the throne and must forgo their imperial status if they marry outside the family.

Princess Misaka has three granddaughters who remain princesses, including Akiko, whose 2015 book was a hit in Japan, describing her studies at Oxford and an incident in which her diplomatic passport caused suspicion at an airport.

The 101-year-old’s passing followed reports since early November that her condition had begun to deteriorate.

Current Emperor Naruhito’s 18-year-old nephew Prince Hisahito is the only young heir to the throne. Naruhito’s daughter Princess Aiko is barred from the throne under the Imperial Household Law, in place since 1947.

In this article:Japan, Mikasa, Royals
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

How neuroinclusion strategies benefit growing companies

In today’s competitive job market, making room for neurodiverse talent isn’t just ethical — it’s a business advantage. 

24 hours ago
Nate Glubish Nate Glubish

Tech & Science

Alberta bets on natural gas and carbon capture for data centre boom

Alberta's Minister of Technology and Innovation on the province's ambitious push to attract data centre investments.

24 hours ago
Kerry Butler, Laura Bell Bundy, and Marissa Jaret Winokur in 'Mama I'm a Big Girl Now' Kerry Butler, Laura Bell Bundy, and Marissa Jaret Winokur in 'Mama I'm a Big Girl Now'

Entertainment

Review: Laura Bell Bundy, Marissa Jaret Winokur, and Kerry Butler star in ‘Mama, I’m a Big Girl Now!’

Broadway actresses and performers Laura Bel Bundy, Marissa Jaret Winokur, and Kerry Butler star in the new Off-Broadway show "Mama, I'm a Big Girl...

24 hours ago

Tech & Science

Chikungunya and vaccines: Combatting mosquito diseases

The mechanisms of infection of human cells with the virus remain very poorly understood.

10 hours ago