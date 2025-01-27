Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Japan’s Osaka bans street smoking ahead of Expo 2025

AFP

Published

World Expo organisers in Osaka have struggled with slow ticket sales and public concern over the construction budget
World Expo organisers in Osaka have struggled with slow ticket sales and public concern over the construction budget - Copyright AFP Richard A. Brooks
World Expo organisers in Osaka have struggled with slow ticket sales and public concern over the construction budget - Copyright AFP Richard A. Brooks

The Japanese city of Osaka on Monday imposed a smoking ban on public streets as part of efforts to become more visitor-friendly ahead of this year’s World Expo.

Around 160 countries and regions are participating in Expo 2025, the latest edition of an event held every five years in different global locations.

“The World Expo begins in April. We want to welcome many people from all over the world, so we want to make Osaka a city where people feel safe with smoke-free streets,” mayor Hideyuki Yokoyama said in early January.

Before Monday, smoking was banned in six zones including the area around Osaka station. This has been expanded to the whole city and violators face a fine of 1,000 yen ($6.40).

Local regulations already ban smoking while walking in most places in Japan, but opposition from some lawmakers has prevented strict national laws.

From April, the wider Osaka region will prohibit smoking in eateries with seating areas larger than 30 square meters (320 square feet), although lighting up in a separate space, such as a smoking room, is allowed.

Current national laws ban smoking in establishments with dining areas over 100 square meters.

Expo 2025 has struggled with slow ticket sales and public concern over the construction budget.

About 7.5 million tickets had been sold by early January for the six-month event — half the organisers’ target.

The capital outlawed smoking in all restaurants in 2018, in preparation for the Tokyo Olympics.

Smoking outdoors remains allowed in some Tokyo districts.

Japan’s central and local governments earn a yearly total of around two trillion yen ($13 billion) in cigarette tax revenue.

The national government also owns a one-third stake in Japan Tobacco, the world’s third largest tobacco company.

Tobacco use in Japan has been falling in line with a broader global trend, with the ratio of smokers standing at 15.7 percent in 2023.

In this article:Health
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Survivors centre stage for 80th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation

Some of the few remaining survivors of Auschwitz will gather at the site of the Nazi death camp on Monday.

18 seconds ago

Business

AI vs human talent: What data says about job risks

Despite high fear of job displacement, tech sectors like data science (+36 percent) and cybersecurity (+33 percent) are set for significant growth.

9 hours ago
US President Donald Trump speaks with the press, alongside White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt (R), on board Air Force One US President Donald Trump speaks with the press, alongside White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt (R), on board Air Force One

World

Trump floats plan to ‘just clean out’ Gaza

US President Donald Trump speaks with the press, alongside White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt (R), on board Air Force One - Copyright AFP...

23 hours ago
Australian legislation could force social media firms to take steps to prevent those under 16 years of age from accessing platforms such as X, TikTok, Facebook and Instagram Australian legislation could force social media firms to take steps to prevent those under 16 years of age from accessing platforms such as X, TikTok, Facebook and Instagram

Social Media

Op-Ed: Social media vs the ultra-dumb uninhabitable 21st century. Options?

If you want this century to be habitable, make it possible to inhabit and at least worth looking at.

3 hours ago