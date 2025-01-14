Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Japanese tourist hotspot Kyoto to hike hotel taxes

AFP

Published

Tradition-steeped Kyoto is famed for its kimono-clad geisha and Buddhist temples
Tradition-steeped Kyoto is famed for its kimono-clad geisha and Buddhist temples - Copyright AFP PAUL MILLER
Tradition-steeped Kyoto is famed for its kimono-clad geisha and Buddhist temples - Copyright AFP PAUL MILLER
Fred Mery with Tomohiro Osaki in Tokyo

Authorities in Kyoto announced Tuesday plans for a big hike in hotel lodging taxes, as Japan’s picture-perfect ancient capital seeks to assuage grumbles from locals about too many tourists.

Japan has seen foreign tourist numbers explode post-pandemic, with visitor numbers in 2024 expected to have hit a record of more than 35 million.

But like other hotspots worldwide such as Venice or Maya Bay in Thailand, this is not universally welcome — in particular in tradition-steeped Kyoto, famed for its kimono-clad geisha performers and Buddhist temples.

For rooms in Kyoto priced at 20,000-50,000 yen ($127-317) per night, visitors will see their tax double to 1,000 yen ($6.35) per person per night, under the plans announced Tuesday.

For accommodation over 100,000 yen per night it will soar tenfold to 10,000 yen. The new levies will take effect next year, subject to approval from the city assembly.

“We intend to hike accommodation tax to realise ‘sustainable tourism’ with a high level of satisfaction for citizens, tourists and businesses,” a statement said.

– Cigarette butts –

From Tokyo to Osaka and Fukuoka, major metropolises already levy tourists a few hundred yen per night for accommodation.

Kyoto residents have complained of tourists harassing the geisha like paparazzi in their frenzy for photos to wow their Instagram followers.

Tensions are highest in the Gion district, home to teahouses where “geiko” — the local name for geisha — and their “maiko” apprentices perform traditional dances and play instruments.

Last year authorities moved to ban visitors from entering certain narrow private alleys in Gion after pressure from a council of local residents.

One member previously told Japanese media about an instance of a maiko’s kimono being torn and another who had a cigarette butt put in the collar of her pristine outfit.

In 2019, the Gion district council put up signs saying “no photography on private roads” warning of fines of up to 10,000 yen.

According to a recent survey, Kyoto residents are also unhappy about traffic congestion and misbehaviour by travellers.

– Fuji blocked –

Tourists have been flocking to Japan since the lifting of pandemic restrictions, attracted by its sights, culture, nature and also the weak yen.

Authorities have also taken steps beyond Kyoto, including introducing an entry fee and a daily cap on the number of hikers climbing the famous Mount Fuji.

This appeared to work, with preliminary figures showing the number of climbers down by 14 percent in the summer hiking season from July to September last year.

Last year a barrier was briefly erected outside a convenience store with a spectacular view of Mount Fuji that had become a magnet for photo-hungry visitors.

And in December Ginzan Onsen, a Japanese hot spring town popular for its photogenic snowy scenes began a trial scheme of limiting entry to day-trippers.

Only people staying at local hotels are allowed to enter the town after 8:00 pm, while those wishing to visit between 5:00 pm and 8:00 pm will need a reservation.

In this article:Japan, Taxation, Tourism
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Apple says the claim is 'meritless' Apple says the claim is 'meritless'

Tech & Science

Trial over Apple App Store ‘surcharge’ opens in UK

Apple was accused of abusing the dominant position of its app store at the start of a court trial in the UK, with plaintiffs...

17 hours ago
Oil prices have rallied after the US and UK imposed fresh sanctions on Russia's energy sector Oil prices have rallied after the US and UK imposed fresh sanctions on Russia's energy sector

Business

Asian markets track Wall Street losses after blockbuster US jobs report

The equity sell-off tracked hefty losses on Wall Street, where all three main indexes finished more than one percent lower.

16 hours ago

Tech & Science

US announces new restrictions on AI chip exports

The United States unveiled new export rules Monday on chips used for artificial intelligence.

11 hours ago

Tech & Science

Video streaming from ambulance can be life-changing for acute stroke patients

With video cameras in the ambulances, medical scientists can make today's stroke care even better for more patients. The same neurological assessment that the...

3 hours ago