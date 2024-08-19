Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Japan war shrine vandalised again with graffiti

AFP

Published

A blue sheet obscures a stone pillar at the entrance to the Yasukuni Shrine, after graffiti was found on the structure
A blue sheet obscures a stone pillar at the entrance to the Yasukuni Shrine, after graffiti was found on the structure - Copyright AFP/File DAVID GRAY
A blue sheet obscures a stone pillar at the entrance to the Yasukuni Shrine, after graffiti was found on the structure - Copyright AFP/File DAVID GRAY

A Tokyo shrine seen as a symbol of Japan’s past militarism reported on Monday a second case of graffiti in three months.

The Yasukuni shrine in Tokyo honours 2.5 million mostly Japanese killed in wars since the late 19th century, including convicted war criminals.

Officials regularly pay homage at Yasukuni, as did three government ministers and scores of other lawmakers on the 79th anniversary of Japan’s surrender in World War II on Thursday. 

Such visits have angered some of Japan’s Asian neighbours and former victims of its imperialism, especially China and South Korea. 

A Yasukuni shrine official confirmed the new case of graffiti to AFP, without elaborating further. 

Footage from public broadcaster NHK showed a stone pillar defaced with Chinese words meaning: “Dog toilet shit. Militarism go to hell.”

In late May, a Chinese man allegedly conspired with two others to spray-paint the word “toilet” in red on a pillar at the shrine. 

Jiang Zhuojun, 29, who lived north of Tokyo, was later arrested “on suspicion of vandalism and disrespect for a place of worship”, Tokyo police said in July. 

Yasukuni also includes a museum that portrays Japan largely as a victim of US aggression in WWII and makes scant reference to the extreme brutality of invading Imperial troops when they stormed through Asia.

In this article:Diplomacy, Japan, Shrine, Vandalism, war
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Life

Social care: Just how bad is current British provision?

People in care homes are actually three times more likely to fall than those who are living at home.

16 hours ago
Seen here in 1968 with German actress Romy Schneider, Alain Delon divided opinion until the end Seen here in 1968 with German actress Romy Schneider, Alain Delon divided opinion until the end

Entertainment

Alain Delon, France’s flawed screen god has died Sunday aged 88

Actor Alain Delon -- who has died Sunday aged 88 -- was France's greatest screen seducer.

16 hours ago
The Locarno Film Festival has been running since 1946 The Locarno Film Festival has been running since 1946

Entertainment

Teen flick wins top prize at Locarno Film Festival

The debut feature-length movie by Saule Bliuvaite saw off competition from 16 other films to win the Golden Leopard at the Swiss festival.

17 hours ago
More than 120,000 people have fled the Kursk region since fighting began, according to Russian authorities More than 120,000 people have fled the Kursk region since fighting began, according to Russian authorities

World

Ukraine says struck second key bridge in Russia’s Kursk region

More than 120,000 people have fled the Kursk region since fighting began, according to Russian authorities - Copyright AFP Yan DOBRONOSOVVictoria LUKOVENKOUkraine said Sunday...

17 hours ago