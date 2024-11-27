Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Japan prosecutor bows in apology to former death row inmate

AFP

Published

Hideo Yamada (L), regional chief prosecutor, bows in apology to Iwao Hakamada and his sister Hideko Hakamada
Hideo Yamada (L), regional chief prosecutor, bows in apology to Iwao Hakamada and his sister Hideko Hakamada - Copyright JIJI Press/AFP JAPAN POOL
Hideo Yamada (L), regional chief prosecutor, bows in apology to Iwao Hakamada and his sister Hideko Hakamada - Copyright JIJI Press/AFP JAPAN POOL

A senior Japanese public prosecutor on Wednesday bowed in apology to Iwao Hakamada, the world’s longest-serving death row prisoner whose conviction was quashed this year.

The octogenarian spent 46 years on death row for a quadruple murder in 1966 but a court acquitted him in September, ruling that evidence had been fabricated.

Last month the local police chief came to Hakamada’s home to say he was sorry and on Wednesday it was the turn of regional chief prosecutor Hideo Yamada.

“We feel terribly remorseful that Mr Iwao Hakamada was put into legally unstable conditions for a significantly long period of time, forcing you and (your sister) Hideko to face hard times that are barely possible to put into words,” local media quoted Yamada as saying as he bowed in apology.

His sister Hideko, 91, who often speaks for her brother, said they were “extremely happy that he was found innocent. Thank you for coming today.”

Japan is the only major industrialised democracy other than the United States to retain capital punishment, a policy that has broad public support.

Hakamada, 88, is the fifth death row inmate granted a retrial in Japan’s post-war history. All four previous cases also resulted in exonerations.

Just a week after his acquittal, Japan’s then justice minister Hideki Makihara said abolishing the death penalty would be “inappropriate” as “heinous crimes continue to occur.”

He pledged to be “cautious and extremely sincere” when making the decision to sentence someone to death, according to Nippon Television’s online media.

In this article:Crime, hakamada, Japan, Justice
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Digital Journal Interviews Digital Journal Interviews

Tech & Science

Calgary Innovation Week goes all-in on AI, equity, collaboration and emerging tech

Calgary goes all in on tech, and everything else you missed at #InnovationWeekYYC.

18 hours ago
Chinese tech giant Huawei will on Tuesday launch its first smartphone equipped with a homegrown operating system Chinese tech giant Huawei will on Tuesday launch its first smartphone equipped with a homegrown operating system

Tech & Science

China’s Huawei to launch ‘milestone’ smartphone with homegrown OS

Chinese tech giant Huawei will on Tuesday launch its first smartphone equipped with a fully homegrown operating system.

18 hours ago
Donald Trump warned repeatedly during the election campaign that he would impose tariffs, but experts warn that the costs could be passed on to American consumers Donald Trump warned repeatedly during the election campaign that he would impose tariffs, but experts warn that the costs could be passed on to American consumers

World

Trump vows big tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China

US President-elect Donald Trump said Monday he intends to impose sweeping tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada and China.

17 hours ago
Awaiting the return of Donald Trump to the White House, Wall Street traders were digesting a big jump in bitcoin and a smaller one in inflation Awaiting the return of Donald Trump to the White House, Wall Street traders were digesting a big jump in bitcoin and a smaller one in inflation

Business

Most Asian markets drop, dollar gains as Trump fires tariff warning

The former and next president said on his Truth Social account that he would hammer the United States' largest trading partners.

17 hours ago