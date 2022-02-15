Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Japan PM to call Ukraine leader over invasion fears

Published

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to call Ukraine's president
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to call Ukraine's president - Copyright POOL/AFP/File Koji Sasahara
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to call Ukraine's president - Copyright POOL/AFP/File Koji Sasahara

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky later Tuesday, a government source said, as Tokyo expressed “grave concern” about the risk of a Russian invasion.

Tokyo was preparing for the call on Tuesday evening local time, as diplomatic efforts for a peaceful resolution step up after an apparent opening from Russia, and with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz due in Moscow later in the day.

Kishida said Tuesday that Japan was “watching the situation with grave concern”.

“We’ll continue to monitor the situation with high vigilance, while coordinating closely with G7 countries to deal with any developments appropriately,” he said at a meeting between government ministers and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

On Monday, a statement by finance ministers from the G7 group of most developed nations warned that Russia faced tough sanctions if it proceeded with military action against Ukraine.

The allies stood ready to “collectively impose economic and financial sanctions which will have massive and immediate consequences on the Russian economy”, the statement said.

Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Tuesday stressed Tokyo’s support for “the integrity of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territory”, but declined to give details on what form any sanctions might take.

“If a Russian invasion occurs, Japan will deal with it appropriately, including through imposing sanctions, in response to what has actually happened and in cooperation with the international community including the G7,” he told reporters.

Japan’s defence minister meanwhile warned of an increased Russian naval presence in the Sea of Japan and the southern part of the Sea of Okhotsk.

“It is thought that they intend to show off the capability to operate in the East and West, along with the Russian military’s recent movement around Ukraine,” Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi said in a tweet.

Japan’s relations with Russia are complicated: the two countries never signed a peace treaty after World War II because of a lingering dispute over four islands claimed by Moscow in the closing days of the conflict.

The islands, off the northern coast of Japan’s northernmost island of Hokkaido, are known as the southern Kurils in Russia and the Northern Territories in Japan.

In this article:Diplomacy, Japan, Russia, Ukraine
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Canadian police detain a protester as they clear demonstrators against Covid-19 vaccine mandates who blocked the entrance to the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ontario Canadian police detain a protester as they clear demonstrators against Covid-19 vaccine mandates who blocked the entrance to the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ontario

World

Key US-Canada border crossing reopens after Covid protests

A major US-Canada border crossing reopened late Sunday almost a week after it was forced shut by truck driver-led protests.

23 hours ago
Hong Kong is struggling to maintain its "zero-Covid" policy amid an Omicron-fuelled surge in cases Hong Kong is struggling to maintain its "zero-Covid" policy amid an Omicron-fuelled surge in cases

World

Hong Kong leader says city overwhelmed by Omicron wave

Hong Kong's health facilities have been overloaded by an "onslaught" of Covid-19 infections.

24 hours ago
A person holds a sign reading "Freedom" as truckers and supporters continue to protest against mandates and restrictions related to Covid-19 vaccines in Ottawa A person holds a sign reading "Freedom" as truckers and supporters continue to protest against mandates and restrictions related to Covid-19 vaccines in Ottawa

World

Ottawa trucker protests go on, virtually unchecked as public decries police inaction

Canadians voiced questions on policing tactics used to quell the demos in the border city of Windsor and Canada's capital Ottawa.

14 hours ago
The Atlantic Ocean advances an average of six meters (nearly 20 feet) a year in the small town of Atafona north of Rio de Janeiro, which has long been prone to extreme erosion -- now exacerbated by climate change The Atlantic Ocean advances an average of six meters (nearly 20 feet) a year in the small town of Atafona north of Rio de Janeiro, which has long been prone to extreme erosion -- now exacerbated by climate change

World

The Brazil resort town disappearing into the sea

Vultures roam the sand in the Brazilian resort town of Atafona amid the ruins of the latest houses destroyed by the sea.

19 hours ago