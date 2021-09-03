Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Japan PM Suga to step down this month: party

Published

Japan PM Suga to step down this month: party
Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will not contest his party's leadership vote, effectively ending his tenure as leader - Copyright POOL/AFP/File Philip FONG
Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will not contest his party's leadership vote, effectively ending his tenure as leader - Copyright POOL/AFP/File Philip FONG

Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Friday he will not run for re-election as party leader this month, effectively ending his tenure after just one year, his party’s secretary general said.

Suga announced his intention to resign at an emergency meeting of senior members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Toshihiro Nikai told reporters.

“Today at the executive meeting, (party) president Suga said he wants to focus his efforts on anti-coronavirus measures and will not run in the leadership election,” Nikai said.

“Honestly, I’m surprised. It’s truly regrettable. He did his best but after careful consideration, he made this decision,” he added.

The shock announcement comes with Suga’s approval ratings at an all-time low over his government’s handling of the response to the pandemic.

But it was a decision that had not been foreshadowed, with Suga dropping no hints of his plans to leave office after just a single year in power and before contesting his first general election.

He came to office last year, stepping into the post left empty when Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe resigned for health reasons.

Suga had been widely expected to seek reelection as LDP leader in a vote set for September 29, with most speculation surrounding only how soon after that he would call a general election.

The election must be called by late October, and the LDP is expected to remain in power but possibly lose seats as a result of Suga’s unpopularity.

His government’s approval rating has nosedived to an all-time low of 31.8 percent according to a poll by the Kyodo news agency last month.

And recent reports about his plans for a cabinet reshuffle, as an attempt to remedy his unpopularity, appeared to be insufficient.

Suga has been battered by his government’s response to the pandemic, with Japan struggling through a record fifth wave of the virus after a slow start to its vaccine programme.

Much of the country is currently under virus restrictions, and the measures have been in place in some areas for almost the entire year.

But they have been insufficient to stop a surge in cases driven by the more contagious Delta variant, even as the vaccine programme has picked up pace with nearly 43 percent of the population fully inoculated.

Japan has recorded nearly 16,000 deaths during the pandemic.

The 72-year-old Suga’s election as prime minister last year capped a lengthy political career.

Before taking the top office he served in the prominent role of chief cabinet secretary, and he had earned a fearsome reputation for wielding his power to control Japan’s sprawling and powerful bureaucracy.

The son of a strawberry farmer and a schoolteacher, Suga was raised in rural Akita in northern Japan and put himself through college after moving to Tokyo by working at a factory.

He was elected to his first office in 1987 as a municipal assembly member in Yokohama outside Tokyo, and entered parliament in 1996.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Japan princess to wed, reject payout after controversy: reports Japan princess to wed, reject payout after controversy: reports

World

Japan princess to wed, reject payout after controversy: reports

Japan's Princess Mako will lose her royal title when she marries her commoner sweetheart - Copyright POOL/AFP/File Shizuo KambayashiThe course of true love never...

24 hours ago

Life

Florida to fine anyone asking for proof of COVID-19 vaccination $5,000

Florida DOH will start issuing $5,000 fines to businesses, schools, and government agencies that require proof of a COVID-19 vaccination.

5 mins ago
Tech giants to donate Covid vaccines to Taiwan in China workaround Tech giants to donate Covid vaccines to Taiwan in China workaround

World

Taiwan receives first batch of politically charged Pfizer vaccines

Taiwan has been struggling to procure enough coronavirus vaccines for its population - Copyright AFP/File Sam YehTaiwan received its first batch of Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus...

24 hours ago
Facebook invests in new partnerships with Argentine press Facebook invests in new partnerships with Argentine press

Social Media

Facebook invests in new partnerships with Argentine press

Social media giant Facebook will invest $1.5 million in Argentine media to train journalists and promote online development.

16 hours ago