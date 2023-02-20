Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Japan PM pledges $5.5 billion in additional Ukraine aid

AFP

Published

Japan has joined Western powers in imposing sanctions on Moscow since the war in Ukraine began
Japan has joined Western powers in imposing sanctions on Moscow since the war in Ukraine began - Copyright AFP YOSHIKAZU TSUNO
Japan has joined Western powers in imposing sanctions on Moscow since the war in Ukraine began - Copyright AFP YOSHIKAZU TSUNO

Japan will offer Ukraine fresh financial support worth $5.5 billion, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday, days before the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

Japan, this year’s Group of Seven president, has joined Western powers in imposing sanctions on Moscow since the war began on February 24, 2022.

It has already provided Ukraine with financial support worth $600 million along with hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of emergency humanitarian assistance, according to the prime minister’s office.

But “there is still a need to assist people whose livelihoods have been destroyed by the war, and to restore destroyed infrastructure”, Kishida said in a speech at a think tank symposium in Tokyo.

“We have decided to provide additional financial support of $5.5 billion.”

The Japanese premier also announced he will host a video conference of the G7 leaders with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday, the invasion’s one-year anniversary.

“This year, Japan, as G7 president and a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, will support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression and lead the world’s efforts to uphold a free and open international order based on the rule of law,” Kishida said.

The G7 leaders will meet in person in Hiroshima in May.

Since Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion was launched, Japan has also taken the rare steps of sending defensive equipment and offering refuge to those fleeing the conflict.

The country has a pacifist post-war constitution, which limits its military capacity to ostensibly defensive measures.

Kishida’s announcements came as US President Joe Biden, on an unannounced visit to Kyiv, promised increased arms deliveries for Ukraine.

It is Biden’s first visit to Ukraine since the war began, and the trip was hailed by Zelensky as “an extremely important sign of support for all Ukrainians”.

In this article:Conflict, Diplomacy, Japan, Ukraine News
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Google plans to release a conversational chatbot named Bard in an AI showdown with Microsoft and ChatGPT Google plans to release a conversational chatbot named Bard in an AI showdown with Microsoft and ChatGPT

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: Mindless acceptance of AI – Overrating them is truly dumb

Let’s see something more credible than paying big money for things that don’t actually do much and talk far too much

20 hours ago

Business

Belt and braces: Safe Internet practices for businesses

The risks associated with sharing on the platform are still prevalent and need to be considered when using it for your health and fitness...

19 hours ago

Tech & Science

DocuSign case shows the importance of solid cybersecurity

A new spear-phishing campaign that specifically targeted dozens of executives across multiple industries.

17 hours ago
New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art will let French artisans make 3D replicas of the sculpture 'Pieta With Donors' for display in the chateau where it and another 16th-century sculpture originally resided New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art will let French artisans make 3D replicas of the sculpture 'Pieta With Donors' for display in the chateau where it and another 16th-century sculpture originally resided

Business

NY Met to let French make 3D copies of two 16th-century sculptures

New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art will let French artisans make 3D replicas of the sculpture 'Pieta With Donors' for display in the chateau...

18 hours ago