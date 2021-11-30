Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Japan opposition picks new leader after electoral disappointment

Published

Japan opposition picks new leader after electoral disappointment
Japan's opposition is trying to regroup after a disappointing electoral performance - Copyright AFP Joseph Prezioso
Japan's opposition is trying to regroup after a disappointing electoral performance - Copyright AFP Joseph Prezioso

Japan’s main opposition party on Tuesday elected its 47-year-old policy chief as leader, as it tries to regroup following a disappointing electoral performance against the country’s long-ruling conservatives.

Kenta Izumi, who is far from a household name in Japan, takes the helm of the Constitutional Democratic Party after its celebrated founder Yukio Edano stepped down over poor results in October’s election. 

Izumi faces the difficult task of uniting Japan’s fractured opposition bloc in the face of the Liberal Democratic Party, which has ruled Japan for nearly all of the past seven decades.

He has pledged to strengthen programmes to assist the poor and needy in an apparent effort to draw a contrast with the ruling party’s generally pro-business policies.

“We will conduct politics that are people-centred,” he said.

The eight-term lawmaker, who beat three candidates for the leadership job, won his first lower house seat at age 29, unusually young in Japan.

The father of three was born in northern Hokkaido and represents a district in Kyoto where he went to college and began working as a staff member for a local politician.

Japan’s opposition had been hopeful that they could capitalise in October’s vote on public discontent with the ruling party’s virus response after a summer infection surge.

But instead, the LDP under new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida secured a strong majority.

In this article:Japan, Politics
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

S.Africa tourism in turmoil after variant sparks travel bans S.Africa tourism in turmoil after variant sparks travel bans

World

Canada confirms its first two cases of the Omicron variant

There are two confirmed cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in Ottawa, the Ontario government announced Sunday.

19 mins ago
Sweden's Andersson elected as nation's first woman PM Sweden's Andersson elected as nation's first woman PM

World

She’s back: Sweden’s Andersson elected PM for the second time

Sweden's first female prime minister Magdalena Andersson, leader of the minority Social Democrats, was reappointed on Monday.

14 hours ago
Australia halts border reopening, as WHO warns on new variant Australia halts border reopening, as WHO warns on new variant

World

Australia halts border reopening, as WHO warns on new variant

Australia on Monday halted a plan to relax border restrictions imposed last year to fight the Covid pandemic.

22 hours ago
Balloons, relief at Dutch airport as tourists beat variant shutdown Balloons, relief at Dutch airport as tourists beat variant shutdown

World

Dutch Covid hotel escapees in hospital isolation

The hotel near the airport is where most of the 61 people who tested positive for coronavirus after arriving from South Africa are in...

19 hours ago