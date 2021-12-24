Connect with us

World

Japan has 'no plans to send govt officials' to Beijing Olympics

Published

Japan's Sakutaro Kobayashi takes part in the men's normal hill individual gundersen 10km test event ahead of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games - Copyright AFP/File WANG Zhao
Kyoko HASEGAWA

Japan does not plan to send government officials to February’s Beijing Olympics, Tokyo said Friday, after the US and other countries announced diplomatic boycotts over rights concerns.

Top government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno did not call the decision a boycott but said there were “no plans” to send political representatives to the Games.

“Japan believes it is important that common values shared by the international community such as freedom, human rights, and the rule of law are also respected in China,” he said.

“As Tokyo 2020 demonstrated to the world, the Olympics and the Paralympics are festivals of peace and sports that give courage to the world,” he added.

Matsuno said the decision had been made after “comprehensive” consideration, noting that Japan has held discussions with the Chinese side on human rights issues “at various levels”.

The United States, Britain, Australia and Canada this month announced diplomatic boycotts of the Games over what they consider to be widespread rights abuses by China, including against the Muslim Uyghur minority.

Their boycott stops short of not sending athletes to the Winter Games, which start on February 4.

But Beijing has warned the four nations will “pay the price” for the US-led campaign.

Japan, which hosted the virus-postponed Tokyo Olympics this year, is in a tricky position as tensions fluctuate between the US and China — both key trade partners.

Tokyo 2020 chief Seiko Hashimoto and Japanese Olympic Committee head Yasuhiro Yamashita will attend the Winter Olympics in the Chinese capital, Matsuno said.

Japan Paralympic Committee chief Kazuyuki Mori will attend the Winter Paralympics in March, he added.

“Hashimoto will attend to express gratitude and respect to the athletes and others who supported the Tokyo Games,” Matsuno said.

Washington has said its diplomatic boycott decision was prompted by rights abuses and notably what it has called the “genocide” of the Uyghur minority.

Last week, however, South Korea ruled out joining the boycott, citing the need to work with China.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is also set to attend the Games, as are senior French officials.

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said this month that he was staying politically neutral on the matter, insisting the important point was “the participation of the athletes”.

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

