Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Japan govt admits doctoring ‘untidy’ cabinet photo

AFP

Published

Images taken by local media showed what appeared to be an untidy patch of white shirt under the morning suits of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Defence Minister Gen Nakatani
Images taken by local media showed what appeared to be an untidy patch of white shirt under the morning suits of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Defence Minister Gen Nakatani - Copyright AFP Jesus GUERRERO
Images taken by local media showed what appeared to be an untidy patch of white shirt under the morning suits of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Defence Minister Gen Nakatani - Copyright AFP Jesus GUERRERO

Japan’s government admitted Monday manipulating an official photo of the new cabinet to make its members look less unkempt, after online mockery of their sagging trousers.

Images taken by local media showed what appeared to be an untidy patch of white shirt under the morning suits of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Defence Minister Gen Nakatani.

In the official photo issued by Ishiba’s office, these blemishes had mysteriously disappeared, but not quickly enough to stop a barrage of mockery of the “untidy cabinet” on social media.

“This is more hideous than a group picture of some kind of a seniors’ club during a trip to a hot spring. It’s utterly embarrassing”, one user wrote on X. 

“Minor editing was made,” top government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters on Monday, while seeking to deflect criticism of the manipulation.

“Group photos during official events of the prime minister’s office, such as the cabinet reshuffle, will be preserved forever as memorabilia, so minor editing is customarily performed on these photos,” he said. 

In March, Catherine, Britain’s Princess of Wales, apologised and said she had edited a photo with her children released by the palace.

The Mother’s Day portrait of a smiling Kate included several inconsistencies and sparked a storm after major news agencies including AFP withdrew the photo saying it had been manipulated. 

“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing,” Kate said in a statement.

“I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused.”

In this article:disinformation, Japan, Offbeat, Politics
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Daryl Mosley Daryl Mosley

Entertainment

Review: Daryl Mosley releases ‘Long Days & Short Stories’ album

Bluegrass singer-songwriter Daryl Mosley releases his new album "Long Days & Short Stories" on October 4th via Pinecastle Records.

16 hours ago
Rental prices for a single room in London reached a record high in the first quarter of this year Rental prices for a single room in London reached a record high in the first quarter of this year

Business

Checking the classifieds: Rental market in the US tightens

Almost half of U.S. renters are under the age of 30. Renting is most common in dense urban areas, which are characterised by competitive real...

11 hours ago
Ingrid Walters Ingrid Walters

Entertainment

Ingrid Walters talks about ‘After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun’ docuseries

Actress and athlete Ingrid Walters chatted about being a part of "After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun" docuseries on Hulu.

15 hours ago
Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are caught in one of the tightest US elections in memory Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are caught in one of the tightest US elections in memory

Social Media

Op-Ed: Scared of facts? Insanity vs reality 8 years later

They should be scared to death of facts. Lies should have consequences. When?

1 hour ago