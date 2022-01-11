Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Japan extends strict border measures as coronavirus cases soar

Japan will extend measures barring almost all new foreign arrivals until the end of February and reopen mass-vaccination centres.

Published

Japan extends strict border measures as coronavirus cases soar
Japan is seeing an Omicron-fuelled rise in virus cases despite strict border measures - Copyright POOL/AFP/File Julien WARNAND
Japan is seeing an Omicron-fuelled rise in virus cases despite strict border measures - Copyright POOL/AFP/File Julien WARNAND

Japan will extend measures barring almost all new foreign arrivals until the end of February and reopen mass-vaccination centres as it battles an Omicron-fuelled coronavirus surge, the government said Tuesday.

“We will keep the current border control policy until the end of February while taking necessary measures from a humanitarian viewpoint and considering the national interest,” Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters.

Local media said there would be some new exemptions for members of Japanese families as well as students studying in Japan but there were no immediate details from officials.

The government will also reopen large-scale vaccination centres run by the Self-Defense Forces, and ask local governments to reopen their own mass-inoculation sites to accelerate booster shots, Kishida said.

Japan has imposed strict border-control measures, such as quarantine and frequent testing, on those entering the country from abroad.

But despite those efforts, the Omicron variant has been circulating locally and Japan is seeing a sharp rise in virus cases.

“Even though the Omicron strain is said to have a low ratio of serious cases, if the number of infections surges, the number of serious cases will increase and put pressure on the medical system,” Kishida said, calling for the public to remain vigilant.

The government has already approved new virus restrictions for three regions, and US forces in Japan have barred troops from non-essential off-base trips for two weeks after clusters of cases emerged in the military and surrounding communities.

Overall, Japan’s infection rate remains comparatively low, with 8,249 cases reported nationwide on Sunday.

But the numbers are rising, and the Sunday figure was among the highest levels since September.

The country has recorded just over 18,400 deaths in the pandemic.

In this article:covid, Japan
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Life

Canada and U.S. resist efforts to drop vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is pushing ahead with a vaccine mandate for international truckers.

12 hours ago

World

Last 7 years 'warmest on record' globally: EU

The last seven years have been the hottest on record globally "by a clear margin", the European Union's climate monitoring reported.

5 hours ago
Russia planning Ukraine offensive with up to 175,000 troops: report Russia planning Ukraine offensive with up to 175,000 troops: report

World

US, Russia hold high-stakes talks on Ukraine

Top US and Russian officials held crucial talks Monday on soaring tensions over Ukraine and security demands from Moscow.

20 hours ago
Kazakhstan leader says defeated 'coup,' vows Russian troops will leave Kazakhstan leader says defeated 'coup,' vows Russian troops will leave

World

Kazakhstan leader says defeated 'coup,' vows Russian troops will leave

Kazakhstan's President Tokayev said that his country had defeated an attempted coup d'etat during historic violence last week.

19 hours ago