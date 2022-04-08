Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Japan ends Russian coal imports, expels diplomats

Published

Japan said it will stop importing coal from Russia and expelled several of Moscow's diplomats over the war in Ukraine
Japan said it will stop importing coal from Russia and expelled several of Moscow's diplomats over the war in Ukraine - Copyright POOL/AFP Rodrigo Reyes Marin
Japan said it will stop importing coal from Russia and expelled several of Moscow's diplomats over the war in Ukraine - Copyright POOL/AFP Rodrigo Reyes Marin

Japan said Friday it will end imports of Russian coal and announced the expulsion of eight of Moscow’s diplomats over “war crimes” in Ukraine.

The move comes as Ukraine’s allies step up pressure on Moscow after allegations that Russian troops killed civilians in areas around Kyiv.

“Russian troops have killed civilians and have attacked nuclear facilities, gravely violating international humanitarian law. These are war crimes that can never be forgiven,” Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters.

“We will ban imports of Russian coal,” he added, pledging to find alternatives and asking Japanese citizens for their “understanding and cooperation.”

Japan imports around 11 percent of its coal from Russia, and the fuel remains a key plank of the country’s power generation.

Kishida said Japan would, in line with other Group of Seven developed nations, work to decrease its reliance on other energy imports from Russia, which include oil and gas, but he gave no specific timeframe.

He also outlined fresh sanctions, including new asset freezes and a ban on imports from Russia, including machinery and vodka, and said Tokyo would back efforts to investigate Moscow’s actions at the International Criminal Court.

Earlier, Japan’s foreign ministry announced the expulsion of eight Russian diplomats from the embassy and trade office.

The decision does not affect Russia’s ambassador Mikhail Yurievich Galuzin.

Japan has marched in lockstep with Western allies on sanctions against Russia, and has even welcomed several hundred Ukrainians fleeing the conflict despite generally accepting very few refugees.

Tokyo had complex relations with Moscow before the Ukrainian invasion and the two sides have yet to sign a post-World War II peace treaty.

Attempts to do so have been hampered by a long-running dispute over islands controlled by Russia, which calls them the Kurils.

Japan calls the islands the Northern Territories and has long sought to have them under Tokyo’s control.

In this article:Diplomacy, Japan, Russia, Ukraine
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

A DHL cargo plane broke in two after an emergency landing at the Juan Santamaria international airport in Costa Rica, on April 7, 2022 A DHL cargo plane broke in two after an emergency landing at the Juan Santamaria international airport in Costa Rica, on April 7, 2022

World

Cargo plane breaks in two during emergency landing in Costa Rica

A cargo airplane broke up during an emergency landing in Costa Rica on Thursday.

7 hours ago
Novaya Gazeta, the independent paper for which last year's Russian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dmitry Muratov works, said last month it was leaving Russia over the invasion of Ukraine Novaya Gazeta, the independent paper for which last year's Russian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dmitry Muratov works, said last month it was leaving Russia over the invasion of Ukraine

World

Russian Nobel laureate Muratov assaulted on train

Russian journalist and Nobel Peace prize laureate Dmitry Muratov was Thursday assaulted on a train by a person who sprayed him with paint.

12 hours ago

Business

‘Cyber Rodeo’ bash fetes new Tesla plant in Texas

Electric car lovers are flocking to Austin for an enormous party Thursday celebrating a new Tesla "gigafactory" in Texas.

24 hours ago
Uyghur campaigner Rushan Abbas demands that a long-delayed report on abuses against the Uyghur minority in China's far-western Xinjiang region be released 'immediately' Uyghur campaigner Rushan Abbas demands that a long-delayed report on abuses against the Uyghur minority in China's far-western Xinjiang region be released 'immediately'

World

UN inaction on China abuses ‘huge disappointment’: Uyghur campaigner

The UN rights chief has miserably failed to address China's "genocide" against the Uyghur minority.

22 hours ago