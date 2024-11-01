Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Japan cyclists risk jail for using a mobile

AFP

Published

Japanese cyclists face jail threat for using mobiles while riding
Japanese cyclists face jail threat for using mobiles while riding - Copyright AFP Michal Cizek
Japanese cyclists face jail threat for using mobiles while riding - Copyright AFP Michal Cizek

Cyclists using a mobile phone while riding in Japan could face up to six months in jail under strict new rules that entered into force Friday.

Those who breach the revised road traffic law can be punished with a maximum of six months in prison or a fine of up to 100,000 yen ($660).

“Making a call with a smartphone in your hand while cycling, or watching the screen, is now banned and subject to punishment,” a National Police Agency leaflet says.

Some accidents caused by cyclists watching screens have resulted in pedestrian deaths, according to the government.

Although the total number of traffic accidents is declining in Japan, the proportion that involve bicycles is on the rise.

Unlike many other countries, riding a bicycle on the pavement is allowed in usually law-abiding Japan and a common sight.

Under the new rules, cycling while drunk can land the rider with up to three years in prison or a fine of up to 500,000 yen.

Those who offer alcoholic drinks to cyclists face up to two years in prison or a fine of up to 300,000 yen.

In this article:bicycle, Japan, Law, society
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said that search is his favorite feature since the launch of ChatGPT in 2022 OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said that search is his favorite feature since the launch of ChatGPT in 2022

Business

OpenAI releases ChatGPT search engine, taking on Google

OpenAI on Thursday beefed up its ChatGPT generative AI chatbot with search engine capabilities.

5 hours ago

Business

Sales slump 27% at carmaker Stellantis

US President Joe Biden, seen here driving an electric Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe, has made fighting climate change a priority, and announced new standards...

16 hours ago
The Harris campaign announced a policy to tackle price gouging on food and groceries The Harris campaign announced a policy to tackle price gouging on food and groceries

Business

US Fed’s favored inflation gauge cools in September

The US Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure cooled further last month and now sits just above its long-term target.

10 hours ago
South Korea's Lee Sang-hyuk, better known as Faker South Korea's Lee Sang-hyuk, better known as Faker

Tech & Science

Faker: eSports legend and South Korea ‘national treasure’

The 28-year-old has officially been given the title of "national treasure" in his native South Korea.

20 hours ago