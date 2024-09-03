Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Jail terms reinstated over Brazil nightclub fire that killed 242

AFP

Published

The 2013 fire at the nightclub in the southern town of Santa Maria started when members of a band playing that night lit flares that set fire to the ceiling
The 2013 fire at the nightclub in the southern town of Santa Maria started when members of a band playing that night lit flares that set fire to the ceiling - Copyright AFP Tiziana FABI
The 2013 fire at the nightclub in the southern town of Santa Maria started when members of a band playing that night lit flares that set fire to the ceiling - Copyright AFP Tiziana FABI

A Brazilian supreme court judge ordered Monday the immediate imprisonment of four people convicted for their role in a nightclub fire that killed 242 people more than a decade ago.

The ruling overturned decisions by two lower courts in 2022 and 2023 that annulled the jail sentences, which ranged from 18 to 22 years, over apparent irregularities in the trial.

The four defendants will have one further chance to appeal at Brazil’s supreme court, which could ratify or deny judge Jose Antonio Dias Toffoli’s decision, a judiciary representative told AFP.

The 2013 fire at the nightclub in the southern town of Santa Maria started when members of a band playing that night lit flares that set fire to the ceiling.

A police investigation concluded the fire started when sparks from a flare ignited insulating material, releasing lethal fumes.

While some burned to death, many of the mostly young victims died from asphyxiation. 

A probe found the venue had no functioning fire extinguishers, only two doors for evacuating people from an overcrowded dance floor, and poor emergency signage.

Two owners of the Kiss nightclub and two members of the Gurizada Fandangueira band were found guilty in December 2021 of murder and attempted murder of the victims, mostly young university students.

In this article:Brasil, incendio, justicia, sociedad
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

US regulators have begun investigating tech giants' investments in generative artificial intelligence startups including OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT US regulators have begun investigating tech giants' investments in generative artificial intelligence startups including OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT

Business

Workplace coercion: Employees prefer human performance monitors over AI

The core finding is that surveillance tools cause people to feel a greater loss of autonomy than oversight by humans, according to the research.

23 hours ago
X, formerly known as Twitter, has seen 1,213 "trusty and safety" specialists leave the company since Elon Musk purchased it in October 2022 X, formerly known as Twitter, has seen 1,213 "trusty and safety" specialists leave the company since Elon Musk purchased it in October 2022

Tech & Science

Brazil’s Supreme Court confirms X suspension

Access to the network in the country has been blocked since Saturday morning.

9 hours ago
A toddler plays with a phone A toddler plays with a phone

Tech & Science

No TV or screens for toddlers, Sweden tells parents

Toddlers should not be allowed to watch screens at all, Sweden told parents.

16 hours ago

Tech & Science

Atopic dermatitis treatment sees promising future with new drug approvals

As these treatments enter the market, they underscore the increasing focus on enhancing care for those affected by this widespread condition.

4 hours ago