Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Jacinda Ardern leaves New Zealand parliament to resign

AFP

Published

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern hugs friends outside Parliament in Wellington in her final hours in office on January 25, 2022
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern hugs friends outside Parliament in Wellington in her final hours in office on January 25, 2022 - Copyright AFP/File ERIC PIERMONT
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern hugs friends outside Parliament in Wellington in her final hours in office on January 25, 2022 - Copyright AFP/File ERIC PIERMONT

Jacinda Ardern on Wednesday made her last public appearance as New Zealand prime minister, walking out of parliament as a crowd of hundreds broke into a spontaneous round of applause. 

Ardern will deliver her resignation to the country’s governor-general, handing the baton to incoming Prime Minister and her long-time friend Chris Hipkins. 

The 42-year-old said last week she no longer had “enough in the tank” after a turbulent five years in charge, during which she steered the country through natural disasters, its worst-ever terror attack and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ardern, a global figurehead of progressive politics, appeared emotional as she left the parliament building in the capital Wellington.

A crowd of some 300 staff members, fellow politicians and members of the public gathered on the parliament lawns to bid her farewell. 

Ardern will continue to sit in parliament after resigning as prime minister, but has announced her intention to step back from the cut and thrust of daily politics. 

“I leave feeling gratitude for having this wonderful role for so many years,” she told reporters on Tuesday. 

The popularity of Ardern’s Labour government has soured in recent months, hampered by a looming recession and a resurgent conservative opposition.

Hipkins, the architect of New Zealand’s pandemic response, is now tasked with reviving the government’s sagging popularity ahead of a general election in October.

In this article:
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

ChatGPT bot passes US law school exam

A chatbot powered by reams of data from the internet has passed exams at a US law school.

7 hours ago
Walmart again lifted wages at US stores, an indication of persistent strong demand for frontline workers Walmart again lifted wages at US stores, an indication of persistent strong demand for frontline workers

Business

Walmart lifts wages at US stores again amid tight labor market

Walmart again lifted wages at US stores, an indication of persistent strong demand for frontline workers - Copyright AFP/File ERIC PIERMONTWalmart announced Tuesday it...

22 hours ago

Business

Processes employers can adopt to improve mental health at work

Clearly, remote work is only on the rise as many people look for more flexibility and work/life balance.

18 hours ago

Business

Small businesses, big dreams: Iraq’s women entrepreneurs

The sewing machines and fabric that surround Alaa Adel at her "Iraqcouture" studio in Baghdad are testament to her success.

21 hours ago