Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Italy’s Meloni says China ‘important interlocutor’ in managing global instability

AFP

Published

Meloni arrived in Beijing on Saturday on her first visit to China since she took office nearly two years ago, pledging to "relaunch" ties strained by her country's departure from Beijing's vast Belt and Road Initiative late last year
Meloni arrived in Beijing on Saturday on her first visit to China since she took office nearly two years ago, pledging to "relaunch" ties strained by her country's departure from Beijing's vast Belt and Road Initiative late last year - Copyright AFP Pedro PARDO
Meloni arrived in Beijing on Saturday on her first visit to China since she took office nearly two years ago, pledging to "relaunch" ties strained by her country's departure from Beijing's vast Belt and Road Initiative late last year - Copyright AFP Pedro PARDO
Michael Zhang, with Peter Catterall

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni hailed China as an “important interlocutor” in managing global tensions Monday as she met President Xi Jinping.

Meloni is in Beijing on her first visit to China since she took office nearly two years ago, pledging to “relaunch” ties strained by her country’s departure from Beijing’s vast Belt and Road Initiative late last year.

She sat down with Xi for talks on Monday at Beijing’s Diaoyutai State Guesthouse.

“There is growing insecurity at an international level and I think that China is inevitably a very important interlocutor to address all these dynamics,” she told Xi.

The two countries must “think together on how to guarantee stability, how to guarantee peace,” she said.

“Above all we need the system of rules in which we operate to remain stable,” she told Xi.

The Chinese president, in turn, hailed “long-established friendly” ties between Beijing and Rome.

“Both sides uphold tolerance, mutual trust and mutual respect, with each choosing its own development path,” he said.

Meeting Chinese Premier Li Qiang Sunday, Meloni said her visit would “relaunch our bilateral cooperation”.

The pair then signed a bilateral action plan that emphasised the importance of “ensuring that commercial relationships are balanced and mutually beneficial”.

According to the document, that meant “companies can operate on equal terms in a spirit of fair competition and free trade”.

During the talks, Li said Beijing was keen to push relations with Italy in a “more mature and stable direction”, according to a readout by Chinese state news agency Xinhua.

Meloni’s administration withdrew from China’s Belt and Road Initiative in December, having been the only G7 nation to sign up.

Before taking office, Meloni said joining the initiative — a central pillar of Xi’s bid to expand China’s clout overseas — had been a “mistake”.

Italy’s non-binding memorandum of understanding with China upon joining Belt and Road had contained broad undertakings for cooperation in logistics, infrastructure, finance and the environment.

But details were scarce and the lack of transparency fuelled distrust among Italy’s allies.

Meloni’s administration has since sought to mend ties with China, Italy’s second-largest non-EU trading partner after the United States.

Speaking alongside Li at a business forum Sunday, Meloni said she wanted to ensure “our commercial relations are increasingly fair and advantageous for everyone”.

In this article:China, Diplomacy, Italy, Meloni, Xi
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

A computer-generated image of the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics on the river Seine A computer-generated image of the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics on the river Seine

World

Paris Olympic opening creator defiant, denies Last Supper reference

The mastermind of the ambitious Paris Olympics opening ceremony on Sunday rejected criticism his boundary-breaking show had gone too far.

14 hours ago

Tech & Science

Setting traps and collecting atoms: Quantum computing breakthrough

The milestone further demonstrates the feasibility of large-scale neutral atom quantum computing and enhances the potential to solve complex problems.

6 hours ago
Lady Gaga was the first performer and one of the biggest stars on Friday night Lady Gaga was the first performer and one of the biggest stars on Friday night

Sports

Paris ‘sorry’ for any offence over Olympic opening ceremony

Some Catholic groups and French bishops have condemned what they saw as "scenes of derision and mockery of Christianity" in the parade.

14 hours ago
A brand new rocket, United Launch Alliance's Vulcan Centaur, should lift off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 2:18 am (7:18 GMT) for its maiden voyage, carrying Astrobotic's Peregrine Lunar Lander A brand new rocket, United Launch Alliance's Vulcan Centaur, should lift off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 2:18 am (7:18 GMT) for its maiden voyage, carrying Astrobotic's Peregrine Lunar Lander

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: Genetic enhancements for space travel. So what?

Let’s get some actual minds working on it and lose the hype.

6 hours ago