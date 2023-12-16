Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Italy, UK leaders unite on migration, agree Tunisia deal

AFP

Published

Sunak and Meloni have formed a good relationship since they both took office
Sunak and Meloni have formed a good relationship since they both took office - Copyright AFP Ed JONES
Sunak and Meloni have formed a good relationship since they both took office - Copyright AFP Ed JONES

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hailed Italian premier Giorgia Meloni’s approach to tackling illegal migration Saturday, in a visit to Rome where they agreed to co-fund a project to help migrants return home from Tunisia.

The two leaders held formal talks at Meloni’s office and the British Conservative leader also delivered a speech at a gathering of her far-right Brothers of Italy party.

Both leaders have vowed to stop migrant boat landings on their country’s shores and in his speech, Sunak hailed the willingness of them both to “break from consensus”.

They have also both faced strong criticism for their policies, from Sunak’s plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda, to Meloni’s moves to limit the activities of charity rescue ships in the Mediterranean.

At their meeting, Sunak and Meloni agreed to fund a project to help repatriations of migrants in Tunisia, the departure country for many migrants trying to reach Europe.

They “committed to co-fund a project to promote and assist the voluntary return of migrants from Tunisia to their countries of origin”, Downing Street said.

Meloni’s office said this would be in line with existing UN projects, without giving further details.

– A good relationship –

Sunak and Meloni have formed a good relationship since they both took office in October 2022, and on Saturday he hailed her “conviction and determination”.

He compared her to former British premier Margaret Thatcher — and said they needed some of the Iron Lady’s “radicalism” to tackle mass migration.

“If we do not tackle this problem, the numbers will only grow. It will overwhelm our countries and our capacity to help those who actually need our help the most,” he said.

They both agreed in their meeting to step up efforts to combat people smugglers, but Sunak said deterring people was also key.

“Making that deterrent credible will mean doing things differently, breaking from consensus. And both Giorgia and I are prepared to do that,” he said.

He cited a deal with Albania agreed one year ago, under which Albanians arriving in the UK on small boats across the Channel can be sent back immediately. 

Since then, the number of Albanians arriving in the UK had fallen by 90 percent, Sunak said.

Last month, Meloni also agreed a deal with Albania to build two centres in that country to house asylum seekers picked up at sea by the Italian coastguard.

That agreement has sparked criticism in both countries and Albania’s Constitutional Court has temporarily blocked its ratification by lawmakers.

Sunak and Meloni also met Saturday with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama — who himself addressed the Atreju conference, saying he was “confident” the deal with Italy would go ahead.

In this article:Britain, Italy, Migration, Politics
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

A scene from 'Wonka' A scene from 'Wonka'

Entertainment

Review: ‘Wonka’ is a delectable exercise in imagination

‘Wonka’ is the delightful origin story of Willy Wonka, the famous chocolatier filled with boundless energy

20 hours ago

Business

Op-Ed: The Great Rental and Mortgage Gouge 101 — Where economics, numbers, and money don’t mix well.

Every boom in a market causes a bust. The next one will be entirely self-inflicted.

19 hours ago

Business

Business AI and intelligent automation will be the buzz phrases for 2024

GenAI will be used to provide personalized support to IT users, such as by answering their questions and troubleshooting problems.

19 hours ago
Yechi Yehud said he feared his daughter Arbel was being raped in Gaza Yechi Yehud said he feared his daughter Arbel was being raped in Gaza

World

Arbel and Judith, women hostages in Gaza limbo

Yechi Yehud said he feared his daughter Arbel was being raped in Gaza - Copyright POOL/AFP Kim LUDBROOKAymeric VINCENOTWith nearly 130 hostages still held...

8 hours ago