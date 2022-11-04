Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Italy to let migrant rescue ship dock for health checks: foreign minister

AFP

Published

More than 1,000 migrants are currently aboard rescue boats trying to reach Europe, and Italy has faced mounting pressure to let humanitarian ships dock
More than 1,000 migrants are currently aboard rescue boats trying to reach Europe, and Italy has faced mounting pressure to let humanitarian ships dock - Copyright AFP Daniel LEAL
More than 1,000 migrants are currently aboard rescue boats trying to reach Europe, and Italy has faced mounting pressure to let humanitarian ships dock - Copyright AFP Daniel LEAL

Italy will allow an NGO ship carrying 179 migrants rescued in the Mediterranean to dock so medics can carry out health checks, the country’s foreign minister said Friday.

Antonio Tajani said that German NGO SOS Humanity’s vessel Humanity 1 would head for Catania, Sicily, and “be able to stay in our territorial waters for the time necessary for us to examine all the emergencies on board”.

“We will accept all those people, for example because they are minors, or because, according to what we know from the media, they are pregnant women or with young children, or people with fever”, he told a press conference in Rome.

But he warned that “all those who do not meet these criteria will have to be removed from our territorial waters by the ship”.

More than 1,000 migrants are currently aboard rescue boats trying to reach Europe, and Italy has faced mounting pressure to let humanitarian ships dock.

Germany sent a diplomatic note to Italy on Thursday asking its government to provide rapid help.

On Thursday the group SOS Mediterranee said it had called on the governments of France, Greece and Spain to help find a port for 234 people it rescued while trying to reach Europe, after Italy and Malta failed to answer. 

So far, the NGO said it had made 20 requests to dock without success. 

France said on Friday however that it was ready to take in some women and children aboard the NGO’s Ocean Viking vessel.

SOS Mediterranee’s director Sophie Beau welcomed the announcement but warned “any further day of waiting could have serious consequences”.

In this article:
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Researchers at Guy's & St Thomas' Hospitals helped a 59-year-old man finally overcome his Covid infection after more than 13 months Researchers at Guy's & St Thomas' Hospitals helped a 59-year-old man finally overcome his Covid infection after more than 13 months

Tech & Science

UK researchers cure man who had Covid for 411 days

British researchers announced Friday they have cured a man who was continually infected with Covid for 411 days.

23 hours ago

Tech & Science

Ever wondered why all fish swim looking downwards?

Why do fish look down when they swim? This is a question linked to a recent scientific inquiry.

18 hours ago
The format of TikTok posts makes it easier to create misinformation, experts say The format of TikTok posts makes it easier to create misinformation, experts say

Social Media

TikTok a hotbed of US election misinformation, analysts say

Election misinformation is spreading on TikTok ahead of the US midterms despite the company's policies.

20 hours ago
Traders are looking ahead to key US jobs data to be released later in the day Traders are looking ahead to key US jobs data to be released later in the day

Business

Most Asian markets rise, dollar holds gains ahead of US jobs data

Fed boss Jerome Powell's pushback against expectations of a softer approach to monetary tightening sent shivers through trading floors.

11 hours ago