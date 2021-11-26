Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Italy, France sign 'historic' treaty

Published

Italy, France sign 'historic' treaty
French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi signed the treaty in Rome - Copyright AFP CHARLEY PIRINGI
French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi signed the treaty in Rome - Copyright AFP CHARLEY PIRINGI

France and Italy on Friday drew a line under recent tensions and signed a new treaty to formalise their relations, against the background of a European Union in flux.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi put pen to paper at the Quirinale palace of President Sergio Mattarella.

An aerial acrobatic display by both countries’ air forces followed.

At a press conference, the leaders of the two Mediterranean powers long bound by historical, cultural and linguistic ties emphasised their closeness but also their joint commitment to the wider EU project.

Draghi called it a “historic moment”, which “intends to favour and accelerate the process of European integration”.

Macron said the treaty “seals a deep friendship”.

“Founding countries of the EU… we defend a more integrated, more democratic, more sovereign Europe,” he added.

The treaty was signed just weeks before France takes over the rotating EU presidency in January, and at a time of change on the continent.

Britain’s messy exit and rows between the EU’s liberal democracies and their eastern neighbours have roiled the bloc, while its de facto leader, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, is finally bowing out following September elections.

The so-called Qurinale Treaty is wide-ranging, covering the economy and industry, culture and education, security, cross-border cooperation and foreign affairs.

Macron noted the two countries had had “difficult moments”, likely a reference to a diplomatic crisis in early 2019 when Italy’s then populist government openly criticised the French president.

Ties improved with a new government in Rome later that year and have gone from strength to strength with the arrival in office earlier this year of Draghi, a former European Central Bank chief.

Draghi thanked Macron for handing over former members of the far-left Red Brigades group that terrorised Italy in the 1970s and 1980s. Their safe haven for decades in France had been a long-standing source of tension.

There has also been simmering irritation in Italy over feelings it has been left by European allies to face tens of thousands of migrants from North Africa who arrive on its shores each year.

Draghi said both sides agreed on the need for a shared EU migration and asylum policy.

Macron later had a private audience with Pope Francis, with a child abuse scandal engulfing the Catholic Church in France.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Across the world different solutions are needed to meet the security challenges

Cybersecurity will see more development and integration with artificial intelligence (AI) and this will be fuelled by the various attack vectors.

2 mins ago
Amazon's 'New World' games soars at release Amazon's 'New World' games soars at release

Tech & Science

Privacy alert: Amazon collects the most data about their customers

Amazon captures value derived from user data by drawing more customers and sellers to the site.

18 hours ago
Paris throttles e-scooter speed except on main streets Paris throttles e-scooter speed except on main streets

World

Paris throttles e-scooter speed except on main streets

The city of Paris cracked down on e-scooter speed, saying rented scooters would be capped at 10 kilometres (six miles) per hour.

17 hours ago
Germany's Covid death toll tops 100,000 as infections surge Germany's Covid death toll tops 100,000 as infections surge

World

Germany's Covid death toll tops 100,000 as infections surge

Germany announced record coronavirus fatalities and infections Thursday as the total death toll passed 100,000.

22 hours ago