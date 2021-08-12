Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Italy firefighters battle 500 blazes after record heat

Published

Italy firefighters battle 500 blazes after record heat
Fires raging in Italy have claimed a fifth death after Sicily recorded what is believed to be a new European temperature record - Copyright Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia/AFP/File NHET SOK HENG
Fires raging in Italy have claimed a fifth death after Sicily recorded what is believed to be a new European temperature record - Copyright Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia/AFP/File NHET SOK HENG

Italian firefighters said Thursday they had battled more than 500 blazes overnight as another death was reported, taking the total toll linked to wildfires to four over the past week.

An anticyclone dubbed Lucifer is sweeping across Italy, sending temperatures soaring and causing what is believed to be a new European record of 48.8 degrees Celsius (119.8 Fahrenheit) in Sicily on Wednesday.

Southern Europe has experienced intense heatwaves and wildfires this summer, with deaths also recorded in Greece and Turkey, as experts warn that climate change increases the intensity and frequency of such extreme weather events.

The searing heat is due to continue in Italy for several days and risks fuelling fires that have already plagued much of the country’s south in recent weeks, notably in Sicily and the region of Calabria.

The burned body of a 79-year-old man was found in the Reggio Calabria area on Wednesday, while another man, aged 77, died in the same region after trying to shelter his herd from the flames, news agencies reported.

Their deaths follow those of a 53-year-old woman and her 35-year-old nephew, also in Reggio Calabria, who died last Friday trying to save the family olive grove.

The fire service on Thursday morning reported making 528 interventions in the past 12 hours, 230 in Sicily, “where the situation is currently under control”, including in the Madonie mountain range, near Palermo.

Regional authorities in Sicily have declared a state of emergency as a result of the fires, while 50 voluntary fire-fighting teams from around Italy have flown in to help battle the blazes. 

The fire service reported 100 interventions overnight in Calabria, with particularly difficult blazes in the areas of Reggio Calabria, Catanzaro and Cosenza. 

An anticyclone is an area of high atmospheric pressure that in summer brings dry, hot weather. 

Across the Mediterranean, Algeria has also been hit by fires, with the North African country starting three days of mourning on Thursday after the death toll rose to 69.

The Mediterranean has been singled out as a “climate change hotspot”, with increasing temperatures and aridity lengthening fire seasons and doubling the areas potential burnt, according to a draft UN assessment seen exclusively by AFP.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Entertainment

Sensational Japanese pianist Hayato Sumino charms the world with Chopin’s music

This October, renowned Japanese pianist Hayato Sumino will step on Poland's Warsaw Philharmonic Hall stage in the 18th Chopin International Piano Competition.

14 hours ago

Tech & Science

Forget 5G, academia aims to deliver 6G communications

6G networks might roll out sometime around 2030. What will this new from look like?

19 hours ago

Business

Op-Ed: ‘Pandemic productivity’ vs old-style over-management — Who’s surprised?

The pandemic productivity boom is roughly the equivalent of the wheel. Things roll a lot smoother. It’s as obvious as the wheel. People have...

19 hours ago
Taliban surge poses 'existential crisis': US watchdog Taliban surge poses 'existential crisis': US watchdog

World

Timeline: the Taliban's sweeping offensive

An Afghan soldier guards a checkpoint in Herat on July 28, 2021 - Copyright AFP/File ISAAC LAWRENCEThe Taliban have taken more than a quarter of...

22 hours ago