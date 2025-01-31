Istanbul opposition mayor slams ‘judicial harassment’

Istanbul's popular opposition mayor Ekrem Imamoglu denounced the lawsuits against him as 'judicial harassment' - Copyright Rapid Support Forces (RSF)/AFP/File -

Istanbul’s powerful opposition mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, condemned on Friday what he described as “judicial harassment” targeting him, as thousands of supporters demanded justice outside the court.

Imamoglu, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s main political rival, spoke after giving a statement in connection with two investigations opened against him earlier this month.

He is also fighting several other legal cases.

“We are experiencing the highest level of judicial harassment in Istanbul,” he told the crowds, standing on the roof of a bus after leaving Istanbul’s Caglayan court.

Imamoglu, who belongs to the main opposition CHP party and was re-elected mayor last year, vowed not to give up.

“We will keep on fighting against injustice,” he said.

His statement on Friday was in connection with two investigations into remarks he made about Istanbul’s chief public prosecutor and about a court-appointed expert witness involved in cases against CHP-run local councils.

He is accused of threatening, insulting and targeting an official and attempting to influence fair trial.

In his statement to the prosecutor, a copy of which was seen by AFP, Imamoglu denied all the allegations, saying he was simply exercising his right to free speech.

“There was no threat or targeting in my words. What I said was freedom of expression,” he said.

“Freedom of expression is a constitutional right.. (which) includes the right to criticise judicial authorities and the way they function,” he said.

-‘Conspiracy’-

Addressing the huge crowd, Imamoglu said there was a “conspiracy” against him.

Ankara’s opposition mayor Mansur Yavas, who was there to support him, accused the government of turning Turkey into an “open prison”.

Turkish authorities regularly target journalists, lawyers and elected political representatives, especially since the failed 2016 coup.

An Istanbul court on Thursday ordered the arrest of an opposition TV journalist for broadcasting an interview the authorities allege was conducted without the consent of the interviewee — none other than the court-appointed expert Imamoglu had criticised.

Among the crowd, some supporters wore Imamoglu face masks while others waved banners. There was a significant police presence.

“The government is trying to limit the space for opponents, including journalists, and intimidate them with unfair accusations,” said Fethi Kocaer, 71, holding a banner reading: “We will fight together.”

“Mayor Imamoglu’s courage and strong stance will help unite us. We will not give up but will step up the fight against injustice,” he told AFP.

Fevziye Yalcin, 57, said the cases against Imamoglu were meaningless.

“It just makes us even stronger in our desire to fight them. We will hold the government to account at the ballot box,” she said defiantly.

“Imamoglu will never walk alone.”