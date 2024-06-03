Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Israel’s Netanyahu to address US Congress on June 13: US media

AFP

Published

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office stressed that the war sparked by the October 7 attack would continue until all of Israel's "goals are achieved," including the destruction of Hamas's military and governing capabilities
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office stressed that the war sparked by the October 7 attack would continue until all of Israel's "goals are achieved," including the destruction of Hamas's military and governing capabilities - Copyright AFP/File Brendan Smialowski
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office stressed that the war sparked by the October 7 attack would continue until all of Israel's "goals are achieved," including the destruction of Hamas's military and governing capabilities - Copyright AFP/File Brendan Smialowski

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will address the US Congress on June 13, media reported Monday, amid mounting pressure for the American ally and Hamas to agree to a permanent ceasefire.

The development, reported by Punchbowl News and Politico, comes with Netanyahu facing intense criticism over the civilian death toll in the war in Gaza, which has ratcheted tension with President Joe Biden’s administration.

Biden is expected to be in Italy for a G7 summit during Netanyahu’s stopover, although the Democrat’s timetable for a week on Saturday has not yet been officially announced.

Biden on Friday presented what he labeled an Israeli three-phase plan that would end the conflict, free all hostages and lead to the reconstruction of the devastated Palestinian territory without Hamas in power. 

Netanyahu’s office stressed that the war sparked by the October 7 attack would continue until all of Israel’s “goals are achieved,” including the destruction of Hamas’s military and governing capabilities.

The four party leaders in the House and Senate asked Netanyahu last week to speak before a joint meeting of Congress in a letter voicing solidarity with Israel “in your struggle against terror, especially as Hamas continues to hold American and Israeli citizens captive.”

The visit comes after Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called in March for Israel to hold new elections in a rare example of strident criticism from a senior American official of the country’s handling of the war in Gaza.

The rebuke from Schumer, the highest-ranking elected Jewish American in history, came amid expressions of dismay from the White House over the death toll in the conflict, sparked by the October 7 attacks by Hamas militants. 

Progressives including Vermont senator Bernie Sanders, an independent who votes with the Democrats, have condemned Netanyahu over his handling of the military response and vowed to snub the right-wing leader’s speech. 

“It is a very sad day for our country that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been invited –- by leaders from both parties –- to address a joint meeting of the United States Congress,” Sanders said in a weekend statement.

“Israel, of course, had the right to defend itself against the horrific Hamas terrorist attack of October 7, but it did not, and does not, have the right to go to war against the entire Palestinian people,” he added, calling Netanyahu a “war criminal.”

The war broke out when Hamas militants attacked Israel, resulting in 1,194 deaths, mostly civilians, according to an AFP count based on official figures.

More than 36,470 Palestinians, mostly civilians, have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the war broke out, according to data provided by the health ministry of Hamas-run Gaza.

According to the Israeli military, 294 soldiers have been killed in the military campaign since the start of the ground offensive on October 27.

House Speaker Mike Johnson’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In this article:Conflict, Congress, Israel, Palestinians, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Carson Boatman Carson Boatman

Entertainment

Review: Carson Boatman of ‘Days of Our Lives’ performs his first-ever solo acoustic concert

On Sunday, June 2nd, actor and musician Carson Boatman ("Days of Our Lives") performed an acoustic concert in Montreal, Canada.

7 hours ago
A protestor wearing a Palestinian keffiyeh demonstrates outside the International Criminal Court in the Netherlands, which has since ordered Israel to halt its offensive in Rafah A protestor wearing a Palestinian keffiyeh demonstrates outside the International Criminal Court in the Netherlands, which has since ordered Israel to halt its offensive in Rafah

World

ICJ is collateral damage in dysfunctional global system: experts

Ignored by Russia and Israel, the International Court of Justice is hamstrung by a dysfunctional global system.

20 hours ago
Assuming the job in 2021, Sally Buzbee was the first female editor of the Post in 150 years Assuming the job in 2021, Sally Buzbee was the first female editor of the Post in 150 years

Business

In shakeup, Washington Post executive editor steps down

Assuming the job in 2021, Sally Buzbee was the first female editor of the Post in 150 years - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP...

20 hours ago
Mexican ruling party presidential candidate Claudia Sheinbaum waves as she arrives at a polling station in Mexico City Mexican ruling party presidential candidate Claudia Sheinbaum waves as she arrives at a polling station in Mexico City

Business

Sheinbaum victory: a win for Mexican women?

The new leader, Claudia Sheinbaum, has talked about the desire of women to "live without fear."

10 hours ago