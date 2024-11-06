Israelis in Jerusalem see Trump return as ‘God’s plan’

One Jerusalem resident called Trump's win 'part of God's plan' - Copyright AFP/File Olivier Touron

Ruth EGLASH

Israelis in Jerusalem welcomed Donald Trump’s US election triumph on Wednesday, hoping he might help end the wars devastating the region, while some called it “part of God’s plan”.

“I believe in God, so this is part of God’s plan,” Esther Henderson, 44, a shopper in the ancient city’s popular Mahane Yehuda market, told AFP.

“I feel like this is part of God showing us that the evil side, the more corrupt, the globalism, is starting to fall down,” she said.

“It’s not that I love Trump so much,” said Henderson. “I just don’t like what’s been going on in the world lately.”

Recent surveys have shown that a majority of Israelis, 66 percent according to one conducted by Israel’s Channel 12 News, were hoping to see Trump return to the White House.

That sentiment was echoed by many people at the market in Jerusalem on Wednesday when it became clear that Trump had won.

Divided Jerusalem is considered holy by the world’s three main monotheistic religions and is home to many conservative Israelis.

“This is excellent, he is good for the Jews,” said Yossi Mizrachi, 51, a fruit vendor.

“Now we just need him to give us weapons,” he said, adding that he believed Trump would be able to “bring an end to the war.”

In a cafe, Yechiel Hajbi, 57, also said he was “very happy” that Trump had won and felt hopeful that his return to power would “bring peace.”

– ‘Unstable opinions’ –

He said he expected Trump to use his business skills to mediate a peace deal similar to the 2020 Abraham Accords.

“He is strong… I believe in him,” Hajbi said. “I believe he can make peace with the Arabs… they like him.”

He said he had been less impressed with Trump’s Democrat rival Vice President Kamala Harris, calling her “weak” and saying she would not have been able to manage the conflicts raging in the Middle East.

Natan Shlomo, 36, also dismissed Harris’s ability to stand by Israel despite vowing in her campaign to do so, using an expletive to refer to President Joe Biden.

Trump, he said, will “act like a man, like the way the classic man is supposed to act”.

But other shoppers were less certain.

“I have mixed feelings,” said Assa Izhar, 63, who was visiting Jerusalem from the central Israeli city of Modiin.

“I am a little worried about Trump because he, in my opinion, is fickle and could be fickle about us too,” he said.

“On the other hand, he made the Abraham Accords and other agreements, so I hope that, as I heard this morning… he does not start wars, he finishes them,” Izhar said.

“I hope that is what he’ll do, end wars,” he said.

Dganit Yasmin, 56, also said she was unsure if Trump’s return would be good or bad for Israel.

“Honestly, I didn’t know who I prefer,” she said. “I have concerns about Trump but I also had concerns about Kamala.”

“I just hope whoever is elected will be good to Israel, that’s ultimately what is important to us,” Yasmin said.

“I hope he will be on our side, because I know that sometimes he has unstable opinions.”