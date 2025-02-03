Israeli prime minister in Washington for Gaza ceasefire talks

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces intense pressure from his cabinet to resume the war in Gaza - Copyright GPO/AFP/File -

Mohammad ATEEQ with Callum PATON in Jerusalem

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to begin talks Monday on brokering a second phase of the ceasefire with Hamas, his office said, as he visits the new Trump administration in Washington.

Ahead of his departure, Netanyahu told reporters he would discuss “victory over Hamas”, contending with Iran and freeing all hostages when he meets with President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

It will be Trump’s first meeting with a foreign leader since returning to the White House in January, a prioritisation Netanyahu called “telling”.

“I think it’s a testimony to the strength of the Israeli-American alliance,” he said before boarding his flight.

He was welcomed to the US capital on Sunday night by Israel’s ambassador to the UN Danny Danon, who stressed the coming Trump-Netanyahu meeting would strengthen “the deep alliance between Israel and the United States and will enhance our cooperation”.

Trump, who has claimed credit for sealing the ceasefire deal after 15 months of war, said Sunday that negotiations with Israel and other countries in the Middle East were “progressing”.

“Bibi (Benjamin) Netanyahu’s coming on Tuesday, and I think we have some very big meetings scheduled,” Trump said.

Netanyahu’s office said he would begin discussions with Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff on Monday over terms for the second phase of the truce.

Indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas are meanwhile due to resume this week.

The initial, 42-day phase of the deal is due to end next month.

The next stage is expected to cover the release of the remaining captives and to include discussions on a more permanent end to the war.

Trump has said that 15 months of fighting has reduced the Palestinian territory to a “demolition site” and has repeatedly touted a plan to “clean out” the Gaza Strip, calling for Palestinians to move to neighbouring countries such as Egypt or Jordan.

Qatar, which jointly mediated the ceasefire along with the US and Egypt, underscored on Sunday the importance of allowing Palestinians to “return to their homes and land”.

“We emphasised the importance of concerted efforts to intensify the entry of humanitarian aid and rehabilitate the Strip to make it livable and to stabilise the Palestinian people in their land,” Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani said following a meeting with Turkey’s foreign minister.

– Saudi angle –

Under the ceasefire’s first phase, Hamas was to free 33 hostages in staggered releases in exchange for around 1,900 Palestinians held in Israeli jails.

The truce has also led to a surge of food, fuel, medical and other aid into rubble-strewn Gaza, while displaced Palestinians have been allowed to begin returning to the north.

During their October 7, 2023 attack, Hamas militants took 251 hostages, 91 of whom remain in Gaza, including 34 the Israeli military has confirmed are dead.

The attack resulted in the deaths of 1,210 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

Israel’s retaliatory response has killed at least 47,283 people in Gaza, a majority civilians, according to the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry, figures which the UN considers reliable.

While Trump’s predecessor Joe Biden sustained Washington’s military and diplomatic backing of Israel, it also distanced itself from the mounting death toll and aid restrictions.

Trump moved quickly to reset relations.

In one of his first acts back in office, he lifted sanctions on Israeli settlers accused of violence against Palestinians and reportedly approved a shipment of 2,000-pound bombs that the Biden administration had blocked.

The ceasefire discussions in Washington are expected to also cover concessions Netanyahu must accept to revive normalisation efforts with Saudi Arabia.

Riyadh froze discussions early in the Gaza war and hardened its stance, insisting on a resolution to the Palestinian issue before making any deal.

Trump believes “that he must stabilise the region first and create an anti-Iran coalition with his strategic partners,” including Israel and Saudi Arabia, said David Khalfa, a researcher at the Jean Jaures Foundation in Paris.

But Netanyahu faces intense pressure from within his cabinet to resume the war, with Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich threatening to quit and strip the prime minister of his majority.

– Jenin operation –

On the ground, Israel said Sunday it has killed at least 50 militants and detained more than 100 “wanted individuals” during an operation in the West Bank.

The massive offensive began on January 21 with the Israeli military saying it aimed to root out Palestinian armed groups from the Jenin area, which has long been a hotbed of militancy.

On Sunday, Palestinian official news agency WAFA said Israeli forces “simultaneously detonated about 20 buildings” in the eastern part of Jenin refugee camp, adding that the “explosions were heard throughout Jenin city and parts of the neighbouring towns”.

The Palestinian health ministry meanwhile said the Israeli military killed a 73-year-old man and a 27-year-old in separate incidents in the West Bank on Sunday.

Violence has surged across the West Bank since the Gaza war broke out in October 2023.

Israeli troops or settlers have killed at least 883 Palestinians in the West Bank since the start of the war, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

At least 30 Israelis have been killed in Palestinian attacks or during Israeli military raids in the territory over the same period, according to Israeli official figures.