Israeli police say 4 arrested in settler attack on Palestinians

AFP

Published

A man points to damage in his house after an attack by Jewish settlers on the Palestinian village of Jit, near Nablus, in the Israeli occupied West Bank
A man points to damage in his house after an attack by Jewish settlers on the Palestinian village of Jit, near Nablus, in the Israeli occupied West Bank - Copyright AFP/File Jaafar ASHTIYEH
A man points to damage in his house after an attack by Jewish settlers on the Palestinian village of Jit, near Nablus, in the Israeli occupied West Bank - Copyright AFP/File Jaafar ASHTIYEH

The Israeli police and internal security service said Thursday they arrested four suspects for “terrorist” acts against Palestinians during a deadly settler attack last week on an occupied West Bank village.

Settler attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank have soared since war began in the Gaza Strip last October, according to the United Nations.

“Overnight, the (Shin Bet security service) and Israeli Police arrested four individuals, three adults and a minor, suspected in several acts of terrorism against Palestinians,” the security agencies said in a statement.

These incidents included “the severe riots on Thursday (August 15) in the village of Jit”, in the north of the occupied West Bank, the statement said, adding an investigation is ongoing.

Residents have said about 100 settlers armed with knives and firearms set fire to cars and homes in the attack strongly condemned by Israeli officials as well as the United States, United Nations and European countries.

A police spokesman told AFP that “all the events” the suspects were arrested for took place in Jit “on the same day”.

According to the Palestinian health ministry, Israeli settlers killed a 23-year-old Palestinian man in the August 15 attack.

Since Hamas’s unprecedented October 7 attack on Israel triggered war in Gaza, violence has flared in the West Bank, a Palestinian territory occupied by Israel since 1967 and separated geographically from Gaza by Israeli territory.

Israeli settlements in the West Bank are illegal under international law, and the United Nations considers them an obstacle to peace with Palestinians.

Since October 7, at least 640 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank by Israeli troops or settlers, according to an AFP count based on Palestinian official figures.

During the same period, at least 19 Israelis, including soldiers, have been killed in Palestinian attacks, according to Israeli official figures.

On Monday during a visit to Israel, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he wanted “to see action taken” to prevent settler violence, and for accountability.

