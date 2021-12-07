Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Israeli air strikes hit Latakia port: Syrian state media

Israeli air strikes hit the Syrian port of Latakia early Tuesday, according to Syrian state media, in a rare attack targeting key facilities.

Published

Israeli air strikes hit Latakia port: Syrian state media
Syria port hit by air strikes - Copyright AFP Sabah Arar
Syria port hit by air strikes - Copyright AFP Sabah Arar

Israeli air strikes hit the Syrian port of Latakia early Tuesday, according to Syrian state media, in a rare attack targeting key facilities.

“Around 1:23 am today (2323 GMT Monday), the Israeli enemy carried out an air aggression with several missiles,” SANA news agency quoted a military source as saying.

“Our air defences repelled the Israeli aggression in Latakia.”

The attack targeted the port’s container yard, causing a number of containers to catch fire but without causing casualties, it said.

Photos published by SANA showed a fire in the yard but Syrian state television said later that firefighters had got the blaze under control.

Israel has said repeatedly it will not allow neighbouring Syria to become a launchpad for its foe Iran.

Since civil war broke out in Syria in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes on Syrian territory, targeting government positions as well as allied Iran-backed forces and Hezbollah fighters.

On November 24, Israeli missile strikes in the west of Homs province killed five people, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

In two separate Israeli attacks in October, five pro-Iranian militiamen were killed near the Syrian capital Damascus while nine pro-government fighters were killed near the T4 airbase east of Palmyra in central Syria, the Britain-based war monitor said.

In this article:Latakia, Syria
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Protesters hit South Africa beaches to oppose oil exploration

Hundreds of environmentalist demonstrators gathered on South African beaches to protest against oil and gas exploration by Shell.

23 hours ago
A scene from 'Candyman' A scene from 'Candyman'

Entertainment

This week’s releases reimagine classic scary stories

This week’s releases include revisiting a horror legend; a slasher version of a classic tale; a body switch movie from the vault and more.

4 hours ago
Governments help arms firms avoid Covid slump: report Governments help arms firms avoid Covid slump: report

World

Governments help arms firms avoid Covid slump: report

The world's biggest weapons manufacturers largely avoided the economic downturn caused by Covid-19 and recorded a growth in profits.

24 hours ago

Life

New York City announces vaccine mandate for private sector employers

Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) announced on Monday that New York City is implementing a vaccine mandate for private-sector employers.

5 hours ago