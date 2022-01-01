Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Israel strikes Gaza after rocket attacks: army

Israel targeted Hamas positions in southern Gaza late Saturday night after rockets were fired from the Palestinian enclave.

Published

Israel strikes Gaza after rocket attacks: army
A fireball rises after an air strike in Khan Yunis early January 2, 2022. Israel said it targeted Hamas positions in southern Gaza after rockets were fired from the Palestinian enclave - Copyright AFP SAID KHATIB
A fireball rises after an air strike in Khan Yunis early January 2, 2022. Israel said it targeted Hamas positions in southern Gaza after rockets were fired from the Palestinian enclave - Copyright AFP SAID KHATIB

Israel targeted Hamas positions in southern Gaza late Saturday night after rockets were fired from the Palestinian enclave, security sources and the army said.

The Israel Defense Forces said in a brief message to the press that they were “currently carrying out strikes” in Gaza, the Palestinian territory controlled by the Islamist movement Hamas.

“Israeli warplanes are targeting a site of the al-Qassam Brigades, west of Khan Yunis” in southern Gaza, Palestinian sources told AFP, referencing the military wing of Hamas.

The sources also reported artillery fire on a Hamas observation base in northern Gaza.

It comes after two rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip on Saturday morning, falling into the Mediterranean Sea, off the coast of Tel Aviv.

No sirens were sounded and Israel’s Iron Dome rocket interception system did not deploy, the army said in a statement.

Israel has maintained a blockade on the impoverished enclave since 2007, the year Hamas took power.

Last year Hamas fired barrages of rockets towards Israel during an 11-day conflict sparked by tensions in Jerusalem.

A fragile ceasefire came into force in late May, and since then, only five rockets or mortar rounds were fired from Gaza towards Israeli territory, the military had said in an annual report released at the end of December, before the latest launches.

In this article:Gaza, Israel, israel blockade gaza
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Covid clouds world New Year party

The world began ushering in 2022 on Friday after another tumultuous and pandemic-ridden year capped by new restrictions and soaring case numbers.

24 hours ago

World

Covid clouds world's New Year party

The world ushered in 2022 on Saturday with scaled-back celebrations due to new restrictions aimed at slowing soaring Covid.

17 hours ago
Over 2,000 flights cancelled as Omicron hits holiday travel Over 2,000 flights cancelled as Omicron hits holiday travel

World

Nearly 20,000 flights have been canceled in U.S. since Christmas Eve and the bad news is not over yet

Travelers walk to a security check point at LaGuardia Airport in New York, on December 24, 2021 - Copyright ANONYMOUS/AFP HandoutAirlines thought their pandemic...

20 hours ago

Life

Indonesia bans coal exports in January over domestic supply worries

Paiton District, East Java, Indonesia: Funnels of the Paiton thermal power plant. Source - CEphoto, Uwe Aranas, CC SA 3.0.Indonesia, the world’s biggest exporter...

8 hours ago