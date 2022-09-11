Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Israel PM heads to Berlin for fresh pitch against Iran deal

Israeli PM Yair Lapid took off for Germany in his latest diplomatic effort to persuade Western powers to ditch a nuclear deal with Iran.
AFP

Published

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid whispers to his predecessor Naftali Bennett at the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on Sunday
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid whispers to his predecessor Naftali Bennett at the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on Sunday - Copyright WanNaiks Gallery/AFP Handout
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid whispers to his predecessor Naftali Bennett at the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on Sunday - Copyright WanNaiks Gallery/AFP Handout

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid took off for Germany on Sunday, in his latest diplomatic effort to persuade Western powers to ditch a nuclear deal with Iran.

Israel has long opposed a revival of the 2015 accord, which has been moribund since then US president Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew in 2018 and reimposed biting sanctions on Tehran.

Momentum that built towards a restored agreement last month appears to have slowed, after the three European nations that are party to the agreement — Germany, France and Britain — on Saturday raised “serious doubts” about Iran’s sincerity in restoring the deal.

Meeting his cabinet before flying to Berlin, Lapid thanked these three powers for the “strong position” they had voiced in a tripartite statement on Saturday.

These powers charged that Tehran “has chosen not to seize this critical diplomatic opportunity”, adding that “instead, Iran continues to escalate its nuclear programme way beyond any plausible civilian justification”.

Lapid told his cabinet that “Israel is conducting a successful diplomatic campaign to stop the nuclear agreement and prevent the lifting of sanctions on Iran.

“It is not over yet,” he added. “There is still a long way to go, but there are encouraging signs.”

An Israeli diplomatic official, who requested anonymity, told AFP that Iran will be the focus of the talks when the delegation lands in Berlin.

“It’s important to continue to coordinate positions and to influence the European position. Germany has an important role in this,” the official said.

Lapid, who was travelling with senior security officials, is scheduled to meet Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier before returning to Israel late Monday.

The 2015 agreement, known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, gave Iran sanctions relief in return for restricting its nuclear programme.

Negotiations underway in Vienna since April 2021 have sought to restore the agreement, by lifting the sanctions on Tehran and pushing Iran to fully honour its prior nuclear commitments.

Last month, the European Union, which acts as the mediator of the talks, put forward a “final” draft of the agreement.

Iran and the US then took turns to respond to the text, with Washington saying on Friday that Tehran’s reply was a step “backwards”.

In this article:Diplomacy, Germany, Iran, Israel
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Swedish Prime Minister and leader of the Social Democrats Magdalena Andersson (L) and leader of the conservative Moderate party Ulf Kristersson debate on September 10, 2022, one day ahead of the general elections Swedish Prime Minister and leader of the Social Democrats Magdalena Andersson (L) and leader of the conservative Moderate party Ulf Kristersson debate on September 10, 2022, one day ahead of the general elections

World

Close Swedish election predicted as far-right surges

Swedish Prime Minister and leader of the Social Democrats Magdalena Andersson (L) and leader of the conservative Moderate party Ulf Kristersson debate on September...

18 hours ago

Tech & Science

Why go back to the Moon?

On September 12, 1962, then US president John F Kennedy informed the public of his plan to put a man on the Moon by...

3 hours ago

Business

Ethereum blockchain set for ‘monumental’ overhaul

An army of computer programmers across the globe is set to attempt one of the biggest software upgrades the crypto sector has ever seen.

10 hours ago
The Lebanese mountain village of Toula barely had three hours of daily generator-driven electricity but now, solar power helps keep the lights on for 17 hours, an engineer working on the alternative energy project says The Lebanese mountain village of Toula barely had three hours of daily generator-driven electricity but now, solar power helps keep the lights on for 17 hours, an engineer working on the alternative energy project says

Business

‘A necessity’: Lebanon’s forced conversion to solar

The Lebanese mountain village of Toula barely had three hours of daily generator-driven electricity but now, solar power helps keep the lights on for...

18 hours ago