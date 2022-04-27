Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Israel in deadliest Syria strikes this year

Published

The sky is illuminated during Israeli air strikes before dawn near the Syrian capital Damascus on April 27, 2022
The sky is illuminated during Israeli air strikes before dawn near the Syrian capital Damascus on April 27, 2022 - Copyright AFP/File STR
The sky is illuminated during Israeli air strikes before dawn near the Syrian capital Damascus on April 27, 2022 - Copyright AFP/File STR

Israeli air strikes near Damascus on Wednesday killed nine combatants, among them five Syrian soldiers, in the deadliest such raid since the start of 2022, a war monitor said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said an ammunition depot and several positions linked to Iran’s military presence in Syria were among the targets.

Government media in Syria confirmed four of the five casualties in the strikes, on which Israel did not comment.

“The Israeli enemy carried out an air assault at dawn… targeting several positions around Damascus,” a military source was quoted as saying by the state news agency SANA.

“The investigation indicated that four soldiers were killed, three others injured and material damage noted.”

The latest strike follows another near Damascus on April 14, without casualties, according to SANA.

The UK-based Observatory, which relies on a vast network of sources in every region of Syria, said eight people were also wounded in the strikes.

The other four killed were not members of the Syrian military but belonged to Iran-backed militia, Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman said, adding he could not verify their nationality.

He said at least five separate sites were targeted in the latest Israeli raid.

AFP correspondents in the Syrian capital said they heard loud explosions.

Since the war broke out in Syria in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes inside the country, targeting government positions as well as allied Iran-backed forces and Shiite militant group Hezbollah.

While Israel rarely comments on individual strikes, it has acknowledged mounting hundreds since 2011.

The Israeli military has defended them as necessary to prevent its arch-foe Iran from gaining a foothold on its doorstep.

The conflict in Syria started with the brutal repression of peaceful protests and escalated to pull in foreign powers and global jihadists. 

It has killed nearly 500,000 people and displaced half of the country’s population.

In this article:Conflict, Israel, Syria
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his government have enacted a series of measures aimed at limiting the fallout of sanctions imposed on Russia for invading Ukraine Russian President Vladimir Putin and his government have enacted a series of measures aimed at limiting the fallout of sanctions imposed on Russia for invading Ukraine

World

Op-Ed: Russia is losing its soul in Ukraine as US talks about weakening Russia

Russia can threaten anyone and everyone. Nobody’s listening anymore.

20 hours ago
A Ukrainian serviceman looks at a Russian ballistic missile's booster stage that fell in a field in Bohodarove in eastern Ukraine. Kyiv is seeking more heavy weapons to fight back A Ukrainian serviceman looks at a Russian ballistic missile's booster stage that fell in a field in Bohodarove in eastern Ukraine. Kyiv is seeking more heavy weapons to fight back

World

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

A Ukrainian serviceman looks at a Russian ballistic missile's booster stage that fell in a field in Bohodarove in eastern Ukraine. Kyiv is seeking...

22 hours ago

World

Pop superstar Sheeran takes top billing for end of queen’s jubilee celebrations

British pop superstar Ed Sheeran will headline the finale of four days of public celebrations to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s 70-year reign.

18 hours ago
The meeting called by the US at its Ramstein airbase in southwestern Germany aims "to help Ukraine win the fight against Russia's unjust invasion," said US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin The meeting called by the US at its Ramstein airbase in southwestern Germany aims "to help Ukraine win the fight against Russia's unjust invasion," said US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin

World

US vows to move ‘heaven and earth’ on bolstering Ukraine

The United States vowed Tuesday to move "heaven and earth" to help Ukraine win its battle against Russia's unprovoked invasion.

17 hours ago