Israel, Hezbollah must both ‘stop firing’: Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Israel had a right to self-defense but added that diplomacy was a better solution - Copyright POOL/AFP Heather Khalifa

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken appealed again Friday for a ceasefire in Lebanon, saying the diplomatic path remained open, even as Israel ignored calls to stop its strikes targeting Hezbollah.

“The choices that both parties make in the coming days will determine which path this region is on, with profound consequences for its people, now and possibly for years to come,” Blinken told a news conference as he wrapped up a week of talks at the United Nations.

“The path to diplomacy may seem difficult to see at this moment, but it is there, and in our judgment, it is necessary,” Blinken said, vowing that the United States would “continue to work intensely with all parties” to push a ceasefire.

“The most important thing to do through diplomacy is to try first to stop firing in both directions,” he said.

If a ceasefire takes hold, all sides can work to “reach a broader diplomatic agreement,” Blinken said.

He also, however, issued a warning about US interests.

To “anyone using this to target American personnel, American interests in the region — the United States will take every measure to defend our people,” Blinken said.

Hezbollah, backed by Iran’s clerical regime, was blamed for the 1983 bombing of the US embassy in Beirut.

The United States and France on Wednesday jointly appealed for an initial 21-day ceasefire in Lebanon after Israel began strikes on Hezbollah targets.

Israel, which relies on US weapons, brushed aside the call and vowed to crush Hezbollah, on Friday striking the densely populated south Beirut and warning residents to evacuate.

The assault came nearly a year after Israel was traumatized by the massive October 7 attack by Hamas, with Israeli officials alleging that Hezbollah was plotting a similar action.

Blinken said Israel had a right to self-defense but added that diplomacy was a better solution.

“The question is not, does Israel have a right to deal with existential threats to its security and enemies across its borders with the avowed intent to destroy Israel? Of course it does.

“But the question is what is the best way to achieve its objectives,” Blinken said.