Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Israel finds case of Covid strain first detected in South Africa

Published

A lab technician holds a tube containing a swab sample taken for Covid-19 serological test at the Leumit Health Services laboratory in the Israeli city of Or Yehuda in this file picture taken on July 16, 2020 - Copyright AFP Rostislav NETISOV

Israel has identified a case of a Covid-19 variant with a large number of mutations first detected in South Africa, the health ministry said Friday.

“The variant discovered in southern African states has been identified in Israel,” the ministry said, adding it was recorded “in a person who returned from Malawi”.

Two more cases were detected in “people returning from abroad”, it said, adding that they had been placed in quarantine.

The three people were all vaccinated, the health ministry said, without specifying the number of doses or the type of vaccine.

News of its spread to Israel comes a day after scientists in South Africa said they had detected the new B.1.1.529 strain with at least 10 mutations, compared with two for Delta.

The variant was of “serious concern” and had been blamed for a surge in infection numbers, authorities in South Africa said Thursday.

It had also been detected in Botswana and Hong Kong among travellers from South Africa, they said.

Israel was one of the first countries to launch vaccines against the coronavirus last year thanks to a deal with Pfizer that gave it access to millions of doses in exchange for data on the vaccine’s efficacy.

More than 5.7 million of the country’s nine million people are now fully vaccinated.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called a meeting on Friday morning with public health officials and his government to take stock of the Covid situation in the country.

The World Health Organization is due to hold a meeting later Friday to decide if the new strain should be designated a variant of “interest” or of “concern”.

Israel had already late Thursday placed on its “red list” the southern African nations of Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe because of the discovery of the variant.

Over the summer, the Jewish state experienced an upsurge in coronavirus infections, fuelled by the Delta variant, and launched one of the earliest campaigns for booster shots.

On Tuesday, Israel rolled out Covid-19 vaccinations for children aged five to 11, one of only a handful of countries to inoculate minors that young as it seeks to stem another pandemic wave.

Earlier this month, Israel held a “war game drill” in case of an outbreak of a new lethal variant of Covid-19.

The simulation covered different aspects of a crisis, including mass inoculation, ordering curfews and imposing a flight ban.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Amazon's 'New World' games soars at release Amazon's 'New World' games soars at release

Tech & Science

Privacy alert: Amazon collects the most data about their customers

Amazon captures value derived from user data by drawing more customers and sellers to the site.

17 hours ago

World

Across the world different solutions are needed to meet the security challenges

Cybersecurity will see more development and integration with artificial intelligence (AI) and this will be fuelled by the various attack vectors.

1 hour ago
Germany's Covid death toll tops 100,000 as infections surge Germany's Covid death toll tops 100,000 as infections surge

World

Germany's Covid death toll tops 100,000 as infections surge

Germany announced record coronavirus fatalities and infections Thursday as the total death toll passed 100,000.

22 hours ago
Paris throttles e-scooter speed except on main streets Paris throttles e-scooter speed except on main streets

World

Paris throttles e-scooter speed except on main streets

The city of Paris cracked down on e-scooter speed, saying rented scooters would be capped at 10 kilometres (six miles) per hour.

17 hours ago