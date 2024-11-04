Connect with us

Israel accuses Turkey of ‘malice’ over UN arms embargo call

AFP

Published

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon referred to the Arab countries that signed the letter as the 'Axis of Evil'
Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon referred to the Arab countries that signed the letter as the 'Axis of Evil' - Copyright AFP ANGELA WEISS
Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations on Monday accused Turkey of “malice,” after Ankara submitted a letter signed by 52 countries calling for a halt in arms deliveries to Israel over the war in Gaza. 

“What else can be expected from a country whose actions are driven by malice in an attempt to create conflicts with the support of the ‘Axis of Evil’ countries,” said Ambassador Danny Danon, using a pejorative term to describe the Arab countries who signed the letter.

Turkey’s foreign ministry said Sunday it had submitted the letter to the United Nations, with the signatories including the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. 

Israel has faced international criticism for the conduct of its war in Gaza, where its offensive has killed at least 43,374 people, most of them civilians, according to health ministry figures which the United Nations considers to be reliable.

The war was sparked by Palestinian armed group Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 1,206 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

“This letter is further proof that the UN is led by some sinister countries and not by the liberal countries that support the values of justice and morality,” said Danon.

Turkey’s letter, seen by AFP Monday, called the “staggering” civilian death toll “unconscionable and intolerable.”

“We therefore make this collective call for immediate steps to be taken to halt the provision or transfer of arms, munitions and related equipment to Israel, the occupying Power, in all cases where there are reasonable grounds to suspect that they may be used in the Occupied Palestinian Territory,” the letter said.

It added that the UN Security Council (UNSC) must take steps to ensure compliance with its resolutions “which are being flagrantly violated.”

The UNSC called in March for a ceasefire in Gaza, but has struggled to speak with a unified voice on the issue due to the veto wielded by Israel’s key ally, the United States.

Asked about the joint letter on Monday, the spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he had not seen it. 

