Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Irishman faces 20 years jail for ‘assault’ on NY flight

An Irishman who refused to wear a Covid mask during a flight from Dublin to New York faces up to 20 years in prison.

Published

Lower Manhattan skyline and New York city. — © AFP
Lower Manhattan skyline and New York city. — © AFP

An Irishman who refused to wear a Covid mask during a flight from Dublin to New York and exposed his rear end to a flight attendant faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of assault, the Justice Department said Friday.

Shane McInerney, 29 and from Galway, is alleged to have behaved this way on a Delta Airlines flight on January 7.

He appeared before a judge in New York a week later and was charged with “intentionally assaulting and intimidating a member of a flight crew,” according to a criminal complaint unsealed Friday.

It said the suspect repeatedly refused to wear a mask, threw a beverage can and hit a passenger in the head, and “pulled down his pants and underwear and mooned a flight attendant and passengers.”

A court spokesman said that if convicted of this felony charge McInerney could be sentenced to 20 years in prison.

McInerney was headed to Florida to take up a job at a football academy.

He was released on $20,000 bail as he awaits trial.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in January 2021 it would observe a zero tolerance policy toward people who reject federal rules mandating mask-wearing on US domestic flights.

This came as flight attendants reported a high number of incidents of verbal and physical abuse from travelers who refuse to wear a mask.

An American Airlines jetliner headed from Miami to London turned around in mid-flight Thursday because a passenger refused to wear a Covid mask.

In this article:Aviation, Health, Ireland, Justice, US, Virus
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Lion dances are traditionally performed in China and among ethnic Chinese communities all over the world to mark the Lunar New Year Lion dances are traditionally performed in China and among ethnic Chinese communities all over the world to mark the Lunar New Year

World

Underwater lion dance at Malaysian aquarium ahead of Lunar New Year

With fish and turtles swimming around them, divers performed an underwater lion dance on the traditional Lunar New Year.

15 hours ago
Advances including Covid-19 vaccines and risks like a rising tide of misinformation have placed the "Doomsday Clock" at 100 seconds to midnight, according to scientists and security experts, a measurement unchanged since 2019 Advances including Covid-19 vaccines and risks like a rising tide of misinformation have placed the "Doomsday Clock" at 100 seconds to midnight, according to scientists and security experts, a measurement unchanged since 2019

World

Glimmers of hope, but Doomsday Clock stuck at 100 seconds to midnight

The "Doomsday Clock," representing the judgment of leading science and security experts about perils to human existence.

15 hours ago
The Amar Jawan Jyoti was installed at the India Gate in New Delhi in memory of soldiers killed during the India-Pakistan War of 1971 The Amar Jawan Jyoti was installed at the India Gate in New Delhi in memory of soldiers killed during the India-Pakistan War of 1971

World

Indian ‘eternal flame’ in memory of war dead is extinguished

The Amar Jawan Jyoti was installed at the India Gate in New Delhi in memory of soldiers killed during the India-Pakistan War of 1971...

16 hours ago
A missing World War II plane has been identified in India's remote Himalayas nearly 80 years after it crashed with no survivors A missing World War II plane has been identified in India's remote Himalayas nearly 80 years after it crashed with no survivors

World

Crashed World War II aircraft found in India after 77 years

A missing World War II plane has been identified in India’s remote Himalayas nearly 80 years after it crashed with no survivors.

23 hours ago