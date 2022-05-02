Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Iraq yet again hit by dust storm

Published

Vehicles drive along a road during a severe dust storm in Iraq's capital Baghdad
Vehicles drive along a road during a severe dust storm in Iraq's capital Baghdad - Copyright AFP Yasuyoshi CHIBA
Vehicles drive along a road during a severe dust storm in Iraq's capital Baghdad - Copyright AFP Yasuyoshi CHIBA

Iraq on Sunday was yet again covered in a thick sheet of orange as it suffered the latest in a series of dust storms that have become increasingly common.

Dozens were hospitalised with respiratory problems in the centre and the west of the country.

A thick layer of orange dust settled across streets and vehicles, seeping into people’s homes in the capital Baghdad.

Flights were grounded due to poor visibility at airports serving Baghdad and the Shiite holy city of Najaf, with the phenomenon expected to continue into Monday, according to the weather service.

“Flights have been interrupted at the airports of Baghdad and Najaf due to the dust storm,” the spokesman for the civil aviation authority, Jihad al-Diwan, told AFP.

Visibility was cited at less than 500 metres (550 yards), with flights expected to resume once weather improves.

Hospitals in Najaf received 63 people suffering from respiratory problems as a result of the storm, a health official said, adding that the majority had left after receiving appropriate treatment.

Another 30 hospitalisations were reported in the mostly-desert province of Anbar in the west of the country.

Iraq was hammered by a series of such storms in April, grounding flights in Baghdad, Najaf and Arbil and leaving dozens hospitalised.

Amer al-Jabri, of Iraq’s meteorological office, previously told AFP that the weather phenomenon is expected to become increasingly frequent “due to drought, desertification and declining rainfall”.

Iraq is particularly vulnerable to climate change, having already witnessed record low rainfall and high temperatures in recent years.

Experts have said these factors threaten to bring social and economic disaster in the war-scarred country.

In November, the World Bank warned that Iraq could suffer a 20-percent drop in water resources by 2050 due to climate change.

In early April, environment ministry official Issa al-Fayad had warned that Iraq could face “272 days of dust” a year in coming decades, according to the state news agency INA.

The ministry said the weather phenomenon could be addressed by “increasing vegetation cover and creating forests that act as windbreaks”.

In this article:Environment, Iraq, Weather
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

US M777 howitzers ready for loading to be sent to Ukraine to help Ukraine forces fight against Russians. US M777 howitzers ready for loading to be sent to Ukraine to help Ukraine forces fight against Russians.

World

Ignoring Putin’s threats, US boosts support for Ukraine

Asking Congress for $33 billion more to support Ukraine, Washington is choosing to ignore Vladimir Putin's threats to use nuclear arms.

20 hours ago
Father Georgy Edelshtein, 89, is one of the few Russian Orthodox priests to have spoken out against Moscow's military operation in Ukraine Father Georgy Edelshtein, 89, is one of the few Russian Orthodox priests to have spoken out against Moscow's military operation in Ukraine

World

Risking jail and Church ire, Russian priests condemn Ukraine conflict

Father Georgy Edelshtein is keen to debate those who disagree with his opposition to Russia's military campaign in Ukraine. 

12 hours ago
Ukrainian forces have recaptured some territory in recent days, particularly around the city of Kharkiv Ukrainian forces have recaptured some territory in recent days, particularly around the city of Kharkiv

World

Dozens leave Mariupol plant as Pelosi backs ‘fight for freedom’

"We are visiting you to say thank you for your fight for freedom... Our commitment is to be there for you until the fight...

12 hours ago
For a month, the 81st brigade battled to push back the Russian advance on the Ukrainian Donbas front For a month, the 81st brigade battled to push back the Russian advance on the Ukrainian Donbas front

World

Exhausted Ukrainian soldiers return from eastern front

The brigade walked 12 kilometres (7.5 miles) Saturday, camouflaged in the woods and under crossfire, until their point of retreat at Sviatoguirsk.

11 hours ago