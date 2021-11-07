Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Iraq PM calls for 'calm' after drone attack on his residence

Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi said he was unhurt and appealed for “calm and restraint” after a drone attack on his residence.

Published

Iraq PM calls for 'calm' after drone attack on his residence
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi has appealed for calm after a drone attack on his official residence - Copyright POOL/AFP/File Eliot BLONDET
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi has appealed for calm after a drone attack on his official residence - Copyright POOL/AFP/File Eliot BLONDET

Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi said he was unhurt and appealed for “calm and restraint” after a drone attack on his residence in Baghdad’s Green Zone early Sunday as political tensions mount in the country.

“I’m doing fine, praise be to God, and I call for calm and restraint on the part of everyone for the good of Iraq,” Kadhemi wrote on Twitter, after what his office called a “failed assassination attempt”.

Two security sources earlier confirmed the attack in the heavily-guarded Green Zone, which also hosts the US embassy and is frequently targeted by rocket attacks.

A large number of security forces were deployed in and around the Zone following the attack, according to a security source.

The attack came amid soaring political tensions over the results of October 10 elections.

Preliminary results of that poll saw the Conquest (Fatah) Alliance, the political arm of the pro-Iran multi-party Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary network, suffer a substantial decline in its parliamentary seats. The group’s supporters have denounced the outcome as “fraud”.

Hundreds of Hashed supporters clashed with police on Friday while protesting near the Green Zone to vent their fury over the election result.

One protestor died of their injuries in hospital, according to a security source, while a Hashed source said two demonstrators were killed.

The health ministry reported 125 injuries, most of them from the security forces.

Several hundred supporters of pro-Iranian groups returned to the Green Zone on Saturday to protest.

Some burned a portrait of the prime minister, whom they called a “criminal”.

According to preliminary tallies, the Conquest won around 15 of the 329 seats in parliament last month, down from 48 it held previously, which made it the second-largest bloc.

The big winner this time, with more than 70 seats according to the initial count, was the movement of Moqtada Sadr, a Shiite Muslim preacher who campaigned as a nationalist and critic of Iran.

Final election results are expected within weeks.

In this article:Drones, Iraq
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

Half the world’s fossil fuel assets may be worthless by 2036 in a net-zero transition

About half of the world’s fossil fuel assets will be worthless by 2036 under a net-zero transition.

13 hours ago
More than two billion Covid vaccines given: AFP More than two billion Covid vaccines given: AFP

Business

Feds cancel $628 million deal with vaccine maker

Emergent Biosolutions shares plunged after the Covid vaccine maker and federal government “mutually agreed” to cancel contract.

14 hours ago

World

Protesters hit Glasgow streets as part of global climate rallies

Thousands of climate protesters braved torrential rain in Glasgow on Saturday to take part in worldwide demonstrations.

8 hours ago

World

Glasgow braces for climate protests on global day of action

Glasgow was on Saturday bracing for a second day of protests against what campaigners say is a lack of urgency to address global warming.

22 hours ago