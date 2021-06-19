Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Iran ultraconservative named presidential election winner

Published

Iran to announce result of presidential race led by ultraconservative
Ultraconservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi is seen as all but certain to emerge victorious in Iran's presidential election - Copyright AFP/File JOHN MACDOUGALL
Ultraconservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi is seen as all but certain to emerge victorious in Iran's presidential election - Copyright AFP/File JOHN MACDOUGALL

Congratulations poured in for Iranian ultraconservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi on Saturday for winning presidential elections even before official results were announced.

Iran’s outgoing moderate President Hassan Rouhani said his successor had been elected in the previous day’s vote, without naming the widely expected winner, Raisi.

“I congratulate the people on their choice,” said Rouhani. “My official congratulations will come later, but we know who got enough votes in this election and who is elected today by the people.”

The other two ultraconservative candidates — Mohsen Rezai and Amirhossein Ghazizadeh-Hashemi — explicitly congratulated Raisi. 

“I congratulate … Raisi, elected by the nation,” Ghazizadeh-Hashemi said, quoted by Iranian media.

And Rezai tweeted that he hoped Raisi could build “a strong and popular government to solve the country’s problems”.

The only reformist in the race, former central bank governor Abdolnasser Hemmati, also tweeted his congratulations to Raisi.

In this article:

You may also like:

Iran votes for new president with ultraconservative tipped to win Iran votes for new president with ultraconservative tipped to win

World

Iran votes for new president with ultraconservative tipped to win

Iran's ultraconservative judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi, who is widely expected to win the election, waves to supporters after voting in Terhan - Copyright AFP/File...

22 hours ago
India warns Twitter to comply with new IT rules India warns Twitter to comply with new IT rules

World

Police summon Twitter’s India head over assault video

Indian police have summoned Twitter's top local executive over a viral video on the site of a Muslim man being assaulted.

24 hours ago
Godzilla battles Kong on an aircraft carrier Godzilla battles Kong on an aircraft carrier

Entertainment

Monsters hide in plain sight in this week’s releases

This week’s releases include a battle between two formidable weapons of mass destruction; grandparents whose grief take them down a dark road; a would-be...

16 hours ago
IMF urges top polluters to adopt carbon price floor IMF urges top polluters to adopt carbon price floor

World

IMF urges top polluters to adopt carbon price floor

The IMF on Friday issued a report calling for the world's top polluters to adopt an international carbon price floor.

18 hours ago