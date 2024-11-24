Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Iran says will hold nuclear talks with France, Germany, UK on Friday

AFP

Published

Iran said on Sunday that it would hold nuclear talks in the coming days with the three European countries that initiated a censure resolution against it adopted by the UN’s atomic watchdog.

Foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said the meeting of the deputy foreign ministers of Iran, France, Germany and the United Kingdom would take place on Friday, without specifying a venue.

“A range of regional and international issues and topics, including the issues of Palestine and Lebanon, as well as the nuclear issue, will be discussed,” the spokesman said in a foreign ministry statement.

Baghaei described the upcoming meeting as a continuation of talks held with the countries in September on the sidelines of the annual session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

On Thursday, the 35-nation board of governors of the UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) adopted a resolution denouncing Iran for what it called a lack of cooperation.

The move came as tensions ran high over Iran’s atomic programme, which critics fear is aimed at developing a nuclear weapon — something Tehran has repeatedly denied.

In response to the resolution, Iran announced it was launching a “series of new and advanced centrifuges”.

Centrifuges enrich uranium transformed into gas by rotating it at very high speed, increasing the proportion of fissile isotope material (U-235).

“We will substantially increase the enrichment capacity with the utilisation of different types of advanced machines,” Behrouz Kamalvandi, Iran’s atomic energy organisation spokesman, told state TV.

The country, however, also said it planned to continue its “technical and safeguards cooperation with the IAEA”.

During a recent visit to Tehran by IAEA head Rafael Grossi, Iran agreed to the agency’s demand to cap its sensitive stock of near weapons-grade uranium enriched up to 60 percent purity.

– ‘Doubts and ambiguities’ –

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, in power since July and a supporter of dialogue with Western countries, has said he wants to remove “doubts and ambiguities” about his country’s nuclear programme.

In 2015, Iran and world powers reached an agreement that saw the easing of international sanctions on Tehran in exchange for curbs on its nuclear programme.

But the United States unilaterally withdrew from the accord in 2018 under then-president Donald Trump and reimposed biting economic sanctions, which prompted Iran to begin rolling back on its own commitments.

On Sunday afternoon, the United Kingdom confirmed the upcoming meeting between Iran and the three European countries.

“We remain committed to taking every diplomatic step to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons, including through snapback if necessary,” London’s Foreign Office said.

The 2015 deal contains a “snapback” mechanism that can be triggered in case of “significant non-performance” of commitments by Iran, allowing many sanctions to be reimposed.

Ali Vaez, an Iran expert with the International Crisis Group think tank, told AFP that Friday’s meeting was set to happen earlier, but “those plans were derailed as a result of Iran-Israel tensions” over the Gaza war.

Though the parties will be meeting “without knowing what the incoming Trump administration wants to do”, Vaez said that “after a lose-lose cycle of mutual escalation, now both sides are back to realising that engagement might be the least costly option.”

Tehran has since 2021 decreased its cooperation with the IAEA by deactivating surveillance devices monitoring the nuclear programme and barring UN inspectors.

At the same time, it has increased its stockpiles of enriched uranium and the level of enrichment to 60 percent.

That level is close, according to the IAEA, to the 90 percent-plus threshold required for a nuclear warhead, and substantially higher than the 3.67 percent limit it agreed to in 2015.

In this article:
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Australian legislation could force social media firms to take steps to prevent those under 16 years of age from accessing platforms such as X, TikTok, Facebook and Instagram Australian legislation could force social media firms to take steps to prevent those under 16 years of age from accessing platforms such as X, TikTok, Facebook and Instagram

Social Media

Op-Ed: The words that make the news – Idiocy, incompetence, stupidity, fraud, crime, etc.

There’s a pattern forming in common usage in media. These words and their equivalents are almost entirely unavoidable in the news.

8 hours ago
Max Ehrich Max Ehrich

Entertainment

Max Ehrlich talks about his new singles ‘Can’t Forget Her Now’ and ‘Thank U’

Pop singer-songwriter and actor Max Ehrich chatted about his two new singles "Can't Forget Her Now" and "Thank U."

16 hours ago
Iranian director and producer Mohammad Rasoulof barely managed to attend his latest film's world premiere at the Cannes festival, after daringly fleeing Iran on foot through treacherous mountain passes just days earlier Iranian director and producer Mohammad Rasoulof barely managed to attend his latest film's world premiere at the Cannes festival, after daringly fleeing Iran on foot through treacherous mountain passes just days earlier

Entertainment

Iran director in exile says ‘bittersweet’ to rep Germany at Oscars

Germany has become an adopted homeland for Rasoulof. The movie was produced by German and French companies.

14 hours ago
The proposed anti-misinformation bill in Austral;ia drew the wrath of X owner Elon Musk The proposed anti-misinformation bill in Austral;ia drew the wrath of X owner Elon Musk

Social Media

Australia ditches plans to fine tech giants for misinformation

The proposed legislation outlined sweeping powers to fine tech companies up to five percent of their yearly turnover.

14 hours ago