Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Iran hangs two in public over Shiraz shrine shooting

AFP

Published

The gunman attacked the highly revered Shiite Muslim shrine of Shah Cheragh on October 26
The gunman attacked the highly revered Shiite Muslim shrine of Shah Cheragh on October 26 - Copyright AFP Philip FONG
The gunman attacked the highly revered Shiite Muslim shrine of Shah Cheragh on October 26 - Copyright AFP Philip FONG

Iran hanged two men in public on Saturday over an October attack on a shrine in the southern city of Shiraz that claimed over a dozen lives, the judiciary said.

The October 26 attack on the revered Shiite Muslim shrine of Shah Cheragh, which left 13 people dead and 30 wounded, was claimed by the Sunni Muslim extremist Islamic State (IS) group.

“The death sentences of two of the perpetrators of the Shah Cheragh terrorist attack were carried out in public this morning,” the judiciary’s Mizan Online website said.

The pair were hanged at dawn on a street near the shrine in Shiraz, the capital of Fars province, the official news agency IRNA reported. Mizan identified them as Mohammad Ramez Rashidi and Naeem Hashem Qatali.

Iran had previously said the attack involved people from other countries, including neighbouring Afghanistan, but the nationalities of the executed men were not immediately revealed.

The area of Iran that borders Afghanistan and Pakistan is a hotbed of unrest, and on Saturday four armed assailants killed an Iranian policeman in the Sunni-majority city of Zahedan near the same frontier, state media said.

It was not immediately clear what was behind the attack in the capital of Sistan-Baluchistan province, a flashpoint for clashes with Sunni extremists as well as drug smugglers and rebels from the Baluchi minority.

Mizan said one of the men executed on Saturday, Rashidi, had confessed to having collaborated with IS to carry out October’s shrine attack.

The two were sentenced to death in March after being convicted of “corruption on earth, armed rebellion and acting against national security”.

They were also charged with membership of IS and “conspiracy against the security of the country”.

– ‘Takfiri’ arrests –

At the time, Fars chief justice Kazem Moussavi said they were directly involved in the “arming, procurement, logistics and guidance” of the main perpetrator.

Three other defendants in the case were sentenced to prison for five, 15 and 25 years for being members of IS, he said.

The main assailant, who was later identified by media in Iran as Hamed Badakhshan in his 30s, died of injuries sustained during his arrest, the authorities said.

In November, the Islamic republic said 26 “takfiri terrorists” from Afghanistan, Azerbaijan and Tajikistan had been arrested in connection with the attack.

In Shiite-dominated Iran, the term takfiri generally refers to jihadists or proponents of radical Sunni Islam.

The shrine attack came more than a month after protests spread across Iran over the death in custody of 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, following her arrest in Tehran for allegedly violating the country’s dress code for women.

In October, Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi blamed the “riots” — the term officials use for protests — for paving the way for “terrorist” attacks.

IS claimed its first attack in Iran in 2017 when armed men and suicide bombers attacked the parliament in Tehran and the mausoleum of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic republic, killing 17 people and wounding dozens.

Public executions are relatively rare in Iran with almost all hangings carried out inside prisons.

Iran executes more people annually than any nation other than China, according to rights groups including the London-based Amnesty International.

A United Nations fact-finding mission said on July 5 that Iran had executed seven men in connection with the Amini protests, calling on it to stop the “chilling” practice.

In this article:Execution, Iran
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance is tightening ties with Ukraine through a new joint council NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance is tightening ties with Ukraine through a new joint council

World

NATO to grapple with Ukraine membership push at summit

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance is tightening ties with Ukraine through a new joint council - Copyright AFP/File Money SHARMAMax DELANYNATO leaders...

19 hours ago
A Just Stop Oil demonstrator was dragged off Court 18 A Just Stop Oil demonstrator was dragged off Court 18

World

Three charged over Wimbledon climate protests

A Just Stop Oil demonstrator was dragged off Court 18 - Copyright AFP Punit PARANJPELondon police on Friday charged three people with aggravated trespass...

16 hours ago
After spending 4,915 wrongly imprisoned, Manfred Genditzki is now exonerated, a court spokesman said After spending 4,915 wrongly imprisoned, Manfred Genditzki is now exonerated, a court spokesman said

World

German cleared of ‘bathtub murder’ after 13 years in jail

After spending 4,915 wrongly imprisoned, Manfred Genditzki is now exonerated, a court spokesman said - Copyright AFP/File Money SHARMAA German court on Friday exonerated...

20 hours ago
The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank launched an internal probe after a former communications chief resigned last month, saying it 'serves China's interest' The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank launched an internal probe after a former communications chief resigned last month, saying it 'serves China's interest'

Business

AIIB says internal review found ‘no evidence’ of China influence

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank launched an internal probe after a former communications chief resigned last month, saying it 'serves China's interest' - Copyright...

24 hours ago