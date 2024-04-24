Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Iran cuts Syria presence after strikes blamed on Israel: monitor

AFP

Published

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei leads prayers by the coffins of seven Revolutionary Guards killed in an April 1 air strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei leads prayers by the coffins of seven Revolutionary Guards killed in an April 1 air strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus - Copyright POOL/AFP Mark Schiefelbein
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei leads prayers by the coffins of seven Revolutionary Guards killed in an April 1 air strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus - Copyright POOL/AFP Mark Schiefelbein

Iran has reduced its military footprint in Syria after a succession of strikes blamed on Israel, a source close to Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah and a war monitor said Wednesday.

Iran has provided military support to Syrian government forces through more than a decade of civil war but a series of strikes targeting its commanders in recent months has prompted a reshaping of its presence, the sources said.

“Iran withdrew its forces from southern Syria,” including both Quneitra and Daraa provinces, which abut the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights, the source close to Hezbollah said.

But it still maintains a presence in other parts of the country, the source added.

Recent months have seen a series of strikes on Iranian targets in Syria, widely blamed on Israel, culminating in an April 1 strike that levelled the Iranian consulate in Damascus and killed seven Revolutionary Guards, two of them generals.

That strike prompted Iran to launch a first-ever direct missile and drone attack against Israel on April 13-14 that sent regional tensions spiralling.

But Iran had already begun drawing down its forces after a January 20 strike that killed five Revolutionary Guards in Damascus, including their Syria intelligence chief and his deputy, the source close to Hezbollah said.

Britain-based war monitor, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said Iranian forces had withdrawn from Damascus and southern Syria.

Iran-backed Lebanese and Iraqi fighters had taken their place, Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman said.

Iran has said repeatedly that it has no combat troops in Syria, only officers to provide military advice and training.

But the Observatory says as many as 3,000 Iranian military personnel are present in Syria, supported by tens of thousands of Iran-trained fighters from countries including Lebanon, Iraq and Afghanistan.

Abdel Rahman said that many of Iran’s advisers had left Syria over the past six months, although some remained in Aleppo province in the north and in Deir Ezzor province in the east.

In this article:Conflict, Iran, Israel, Syria
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Justin Hartley in 'Aurora' on 'Tracker' Justin Hartley in 'Aurora' on 'Tracker'

Entertainment

Review: Justin Hartley is chasing ghosts in ‘Aurora’ episode on ‘Tracker’

Emmy-nominated actor Justin Hartley is chasing ghosts in the new episode titled "Aurora" on '"Tracker" on CBS.

22 hours ago
Elon Musk has offered to fund legal challenges to a proposed Irish law banning hate speech Elon Musk has offered to fund legal challenges to a proposed Irish law banning hate speech

Social Media

Op-Ed: Social media — Rich, annoying and irresponsible vs regulation

Do you really need laws to tell you to shut this mess down?

11 hours ago

Business

Tesla earnings a ‘moment of truth’ for Musk after stumbles

The electric car maker, which enjoyed scorching growth for most of 2022 and 2023, has experienced setbacks.

23 hours ago
Former US President Donald Trump speaks to the press in New York City Former US President Donald Trump speaks to the press in New York City

World

Trump meets former Japanese prime minister in New York

Former US President Donald Trump speaks to the press in New York City - Copyright POOL/AFP Curtis MeansDonald Trump met with former Japanese prime...

12 hours ago