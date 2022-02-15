Interpol issues warrants for Canadians over gangster’s murder in Thailand

Jimi 'Slice' Sandhu was gunned down on the Thai island of Phuket - Copyright AFP/File Mladen ANTONOV

Interpol has issued two “red notice” arrest warrants for a pair of Canadians over the suspected murder of an Indian gangster outside a luxury villa on Thailand’s Phuket island.

Jimi ‘Slice’ Sandhu — whose nickname comes from a distinctive scar on his face — was gunned down on February 5 after having flown in on a private jet from Malaysia last month, according to Thai police and local media reports.

Following a Thai police investigation, Interpol issued non-binding arrest warrants or “red notices” for Canadian citizens Matthew Leandre Ovide Dupre and Gene Karl Lahrkamp, both 36, in connection with Sandhu’s murder.

“I think this case is unique,” said Khemmarin Hassiri, commander of the foreign affairs division of the Royal Thai Police, confirming the Interpol notices issued late Monday.

“This is not just a hit and run, they have masterminded it, they would have someone who supported them in Canada and Thailand,” he told AFP, adding the investigation into the death of the 32-year-old was ongoing.

He said police were gathering biological and ballistic evidence, in addition to investigating how the gunmen obtained weapons.

The two suspects — described by Interpol as armed and dangerous — left Thailand on February 6, according to the international agency’s notice.

Police obtained CCTV footage showing two unidentified men jumping from bushes near the beachside villa to open fire on Sandhu before fleeing into the night.

Interpol also said the suspects taped a GPS device to the victim’s car ahead of the shooting.

Hassiri said Thai officers were working with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

“We learned from the Royal Canadian Police that Jimi ‘Slice’ Sandhu was involved in criminal activity,” Hassiri said, without giving further details.

Canadian media has reported Sandhu was deported from the country in 2016 over a string of criminal offences.

He resurfaced when he was detained by officials over a ketamine factory in the southern Indian state of Goa in 2018, local outlets said.

Canada and Thailand have an agreement to provide mutual assistance, including extradition, in criminal cases.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police did not respond to requests for comment from AFP.