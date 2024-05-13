Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Indonesia’s Mount Ibu erupts again, spews huge ash tower

AFP

Published

A column of ash soared into the daytime sky on Indonesia's Halmahera island in North Maluku province
A column of ash soared into the daytime sky on Indonesia's Halmahera island in North Maluku province - Copyright Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG)/AFP Handout
A column of ash soared into the daytime sky on Indonesia's Halmahera island in North Maluku province - Copyright Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG)/AFP Handout

A volcano in eastern Indonesia erupted on Monday, spewing a huge ash tower more than five kilometres (three miles) into the sky after authorities raised its alert level to the second-highest last week.

No damage or casualties were immediately reported but images showed a column of ash soaring into the sky on Halmahera island in North Maluku province.

Authorities said it reached more than five kilometres above the volcano’s peak, one of the biggest eruptions in recent months.

The grey-black ash column was observed with “thick intensity, leaning towards the west,” Geology Agency head Muhammad Wafid said in a statement Monday.

Wafid urged nearby residents to wear facemasks and glasses when going outdoors to protect against falling volcanic ash.

The volcano erupted on Saturday on a smaller scale, spewing lava, belching ash several kilometres into the night sky, and causing lightning.

The alert level remained at the second-highest of a four-tiered system on Monday after authorities raised it last week, with an exclusion zone between three and five kilometres (two to three miles) around the volcano’s crater.

Ibu is one of Indonesia’s most active volcanos, erupting more than 21,000 times last year.

Geology Agency official Sofyan Primulyana said Ibu recorded an average of 58 eruptions per day in 2023.

Indonesia, a vast archipelago nation, experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”.

Last month, Mount Ruang in North Sulawesi province erupted more than half a dozen times, forcing thousands of residents of nearby islands to evacuate and it remains at the highest alert level.

All of the 800 or so residents of Ruang island will be permanently relocated.

In this article:Indonesia, Volcano
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Volunteers assisted evacuees being registered and receiving food before being evacuated towards Kharkiv Volunteers assisted evacuees being registered and receiving food before being evacuated towards Kharkiv

World

Russia claims more advances in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region

Volunteers assisted evacuees being registered and receiving food before being evacuated towards Kharkiv - Copyright AFP Robert ATANASOVSKIBarbara WOJAZERRussia said Sunday it had captured...

11 hours ago
Dan Lauria and Patty McCormack Dan Lauria and Patty McCormack

Entertainment

Review: Dan Lauria and Patty McCormack star in ‘Just Another Day’

Actors Dan Lauria and Patty McCormack star in the Off-Broadway show "Just Another Day," which is being performed at Theatre 555 in New York.

8 hours ago
At least 21 people were killed during strikes in central Gaza At least 21 people were killed during strikes in central Gaza

World

Israel strikes Gaza after fresh Rafah evacuation order

At least 21 people were killed during strikes in central Gaza - Copyright AFP -Israel launched strikes on Gaza Sunday after it expanded an...

23 hours ago
'Beautiful children in Europe': Women of Ivorian background participate in a beauty contest 'Beautiful children in Europe': Women of Ivorian background participate in a beauty contest

Entertainment

French Miss Africa contests proudly celebrate dual cultures in Paris

The recent scene in a Paris theatre was loud with hundreds of spectators backing their favourites in the Miss Ivory Coast/France 2024 contest.

11 hours ago