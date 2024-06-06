Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Indonesia volcano erupts three times, spews 5 km ash tower

AFP

Published

Lightning strikes as lava erupts from the crater of Mount Ibu, as seen from West Halmahera, North Maluku
Lightning strikes as lava erupts from the crater of Mount Ibu, as seen from West Halmahera, North Maluku - Copyright AFP Richard A. Brooks
Lightning strikes as lava erupts from the crater of Mount Ibu, as seen from West Halmahera, North Maluku - Copyright AFP Richard A. Brooks

A volcano in eastern Indonesia erupted three times on Thursday, belching an ash tower five kilometres into the sky and spewing lava against a backdrop of lightning, according to the Geological Agency.

Mount Ibu, located on the island of Halmahera in North Maluku province, erupted Thursday morning shortly after 1:00 am (1600 GMT Wednesday) and then again at 7:46 am and 8:11 am, the agency said.

The initial eruption spewed an ash tower more than 5,000 metres (16,400 feet) above the peak, according to a statement on the agency’s website.

The latter eruption lasted around two minutes and caused an ash column that “was observed around 1,000 metres above the peak,” Geological Agency head Muhammad Wafid said in the statement.

The agency advised residents and tourists to stay out of an exclusion zone between four and seven kilometres from Ibu’s crater and to wear eye and mouth coverings when outdoors.

The eruptions were the latest in a series of huge belches that forced authorities to evacuate more than half a dozen villages last month.

The latest eruptions caused no new evacuation orders and there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage on Halmahera, which hosts around 700,000 people.

Ibu is one of Indonesia’s most active volcanos, erupting more than 21,000 times last year. It remains at the highest alert level in a four-tiered system.

Indonesia, a vast archipelago nation, experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”.

In April, Mount Ruang in North Sulawesi Province erupted more than half a dozen times, forcing thousands of residents of nearby islands to evacuate.

In this article:Ibu, Indonesia, Volcano
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

The Italian watchdog said that since it had started investigating, Meta had changed its practices. The Italian watchdog said that since it had started investigating, Meta had changed its practices.

Tech & Science

Italy fines Meta over data breach, account management

Italy's competition authority fined Meta 3.5 million euros ($3.8 million) for data breaches and failures in managing Instagram and Facebook accounts.

23 hours ago
Australia's online watchdog has dropped a legal effort to force Elon Musk's X to remove posts depicting the violent stabbing of a Sydney priest Australia's online watchdog has dropped a legal effort to force Elon Musk's X to remove posts depicting the violent stabbing of a Sydney priest

Social Media

Australian watchdog drops court fight with X over violent posts

The watchdog had ordered Musk's company to globally remove about 65 video and audio clips of the April 15 non-fatal attack in a church.

20 hours ago

Tech & Science

World’s deepest cleanroom is designed to make quantum computers to work better

The Vales Creighton mine in Ontario is said to be the world’s deepest cleanroom, and this one is dedicated to housing quantum computing tech.

10 hours ago
Apple CEO Tim Cook is visiting Indonesia Apple CEO Tim Cook is visiting Indonesia

Business

Apple faces pressure to deliver on AI at developer conference

Apple is expected to make the case next week that it is not being left behind as tech world rivals blaze ahead with artificial...

12 hours ago